Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week December 12-16. The report includes critical items history.
Marathon Mini Mart (Hines & 72), 1200 Hwy 72 West, Athens- 81
• Hand sink in kitchen with no water, no paper towels
• Walk in cooler at 50; milks inside 48-50 degrees
• Molding, rotting tomatoes and salad mix- discarded
Sportsman’s Park, 11155 Elk River Mills Road, Athens- 91
• Several ready-to-eat items held in refrigeration for more than 24 hours without dates. The items were dated by management.
Sabor Latino Taqueria, 100 Hwy 31 S Suite M, Athens- 92
• Kitchen hand sink not functioning. No paper towels in employee or mens restroom
Poplar Point Lakeside RV Park, 10255 Poplar Point Road, Athens- 93
• Ready to eat items held over 24 hours without dates- cheeses, pulled pork. Corrected by employee
GK Enterprise Inc, dba James Food, 18025 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens- 93
• No one present with a food safety course while doing category 3 operations
The Village Pizza of Limestone Co., 15728 East Limestone Road, Athens- 93
• Unsecure septic tank lids.
• Upon return, Lids now secure- abated
Athens Mini Mart (Marathon Gas), 1100 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 93
Kid’s Journey Child Development, Inc., 1105 Annie Ruth Jamar Street, Athens- 94
• No one present with a valid manager’s food safety course
La Morelense LLC, 1102 Hwy 72 Suite A, Athens- 94
Days Inn, 1322 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 94
Christo’s Dari Delite, 25670 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester- 95
Firehouse Subs, 935 Hwy 72 Suite A, Athens- 95
Mad City Nutrition, 12090 C County Line Road, Madison- 96
• Insufficient hot water capacity to meet peak usage needs. At beginning of inspection hot water at all potable sources maxed at 72-88F. By end of inspection, hot water had recovered to 102-112F.
• Upon return, no capacity issues noted during follow up .
Subway #32121 (East Limestone Road), Harvest- 96
• No employee present during inspection with proof of valid food safety manager certification or proof of enrollment in approved course.
Taco Bell #030271 Jefferson St., 1112 S Jefferson St., Athens- 96
Whataburger- Athens US 72, 1327 US 72 E, Athens- 96
Athens Intermediate School, 1916 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 97
Papa John’s- Madison, 12100 B County Line Road, Madison- 97
PrimeTime Basketball Academy, 27881 Salem Minor Hill Rd., Lester- 97
Lawlers Barbeque #3, 1506 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 97
Publix Produce #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 99
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 100
