Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week December 19- December 23. The report includes critical items history.
El Azteca Restaurant, LLC, 1316 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92
• Unlabeled chemical-filled spray bottle found in the kitchen area. The bottled was labeled.
Jay Meldi Inc., 21171 Elkton Road, Athens- 92
• Ice machine with pink and white residue. The ice machine was cleaned by the end of the inspection.
The Mark Motel, 210 Hwy 31 N., Athens- 94
The Sweetest Things Tea Room, 216 W. Market St., Athens- 97
