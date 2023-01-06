Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week December 26- December 30. The report includes critical items history.
Eagle’s Diner, 113 E, Elm Street, Athens- 85
• Fish, pork, milk, beef 48-61 degrees
• Upon return, pork, tomato, cheese 40-41
degrees- abated
• Observed employee grab bread with bare hands to put in the toaster and then grabbed two rolls to put on a customer’s plate with his bare hands. Had the items discarded and management educated employee.
Mi Casa Restaurant, 1221 D Kellie Drive, Athens- 87
• Raw chicken held at 59 degrees
• Upon return, raw chicken held at 40 degrees- abated
• No one present with a food safety course during category 3 operations. A Servsafe person arrived by the end of the inspection.
Restaurante El Buen Sazon LLC, 910 N.
Jefferson Street, Athens- 88
• Cooked beef cooled improperly and held at 63 degrees for more than 6 hours
• Upon return, cooked beef cooled and held at 39 degrees- abated
• The use of hand sink blocked by several items- the items were removed
Las Morelenses, 30697 US Hwy 72, Madison- 89
• Use of hand sink was blocked by cutting board. The cutting board was removed by management.
• Chemical test strips unusable at the
establishment
Raceway #6712 (Lai Maharaja Inc.), 1523 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 89
• Milk, tomato, cheese, beef 48-59 degrees
• Upon return, maintenance scheduled for
January 4- will come back
• Several items held over 24 hours with no dates- educated on date marking
Steak-Out, 1106 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 91
• Several prepped vegetables with no dates held over 24 hours
Hometown Grocery Inc., 608 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92
• Chipped knives and knives with food residue at produce prep
Express 99, 18020 Hwy 99, Athens- 92
• No one present with a food safety course during category 3 operations. Management came by the ned of the inspection with a food safety course.
McDonald’s- Madison, 11178 County Line Road, Madison- 92
• Kitchen area hand sink missing paper towels/drying device- PIC replaced during inspection- abated
Super 8, 1325 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 92
Wendy’s- Madison, 11300 County Line Road, Madison- 92
• Chlorine sanitizing dish machine registering 0ppm chlorine sanitizer
• Upon return, no registering 100 ppm chlorine
Sprint Mart #2309, 17933 US Hwy 72,
Athens- 92
• Fry basket with broken wire and chipped
knife- neither in use at the time- removed
Kreme Delite, 401 W. Washington Street,
Athens- 92
• Chemical-filled spray bottle was unlabeled and stored with customer items for sale. Corrected by mgmt.
Goodsprings Grocery, 33770 AL Hwy 99,
Anderson- 93
• No one present with a valid manager’s food safety course.
Shri Krishna Hospitality LLC- Town & Country, 2414 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 93
Holiday Inn Express, 10074 Athens Limestone, Athens- 94
Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Bakery), 1000 N. Jefferson St., Athens- 94
Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Meat Market), 1000 N. Jefferson St., Athens- 94
Dunkin Donuts, 11212 County Line Road,
Madison- 95
The Rustic Bucket Diner, 28730 Suite C Hwy 99, Elkmont- 96
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1790, 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 96
• The cutting board is in disrepair
Mapco Express #5212- AL Hwy 99, 28890 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 98
Publix Alabama LLC #1790 (Deli), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 98
Publix Alabama LLC #1790 (Bakery), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 98
Nutrition on the Square, 209 W. Washington Street, Athens- 98
Publix Alabama LLC #1790 (Meat), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 98
Publix Alabama LLC #1790 (Seafood), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 100
