Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week Dec. 5- Dec. 9. The report includes critical items history.
Krystal, 1412 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 81
• Broken skimmer, fryer basket, and a cracked container with food were found in use at the establishment.
• Upon return, The grease skimmer, container, and the basket were discarded.
• Ice bin has black build-up. The ice machine was cleaned by end of inspection.
• Pimento cheese, hotdog, and raw shelled eggs held between 48-49 degrees.
• Upon return, raw shelled eggs unavailable, pimento cheese at 40 degrees, and hotdogs at 38 degrees- abated
Fiesta Mexicana, 600 S. Jefferson St., Athens- 86
• Employee observed handling and chopped tomatoes with his bare hands. The food was discarded and the employee was educated.
• Ground beef and pico held at 46 degrees, queso cheese held at 47 degrees
• Upon return, Pico at 35 degrees, queso at 40 degrees, ground beef unavailable- abated
China Dragon 98 Inc., 100 Hwy 31 #B, Athens- 87
• No vomit and diarrhea clean-up policy- provided
S&Z Supermarket, 16231 Shaw Road, Athens- 89
Budget Inn (Exit 365), 28555 Boyd Chapel Road, Elkmont- 91
• Ice machine had black residue inside the chute. The mgmt. cleaned the machine by the end of the inspection.
Canebrake Club LLC, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens- 91
• House made items in refrigerator greater than 7 days: meatloaf, cooked rice, cooked noodles all made 11/30/22 (9 days old). PIC discarded items.
• Restroom hand sink maxing at 70 degrees
La Perla De Oriente Restaurant, 305 W. Lee Street, Athens- 91
• Cooked beans held past 7 days in refrigeration. The food was discarded.
Applebees, 1331 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 92
• Several pans in clean storage with food debris. Removed and rewashed
IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone, Athens- 94
• No one present with a valid manager’s food safety course
Arby’s #5695, 600 W. 13th Street, Athens- 94
Red Roof Inn & Suites, 1218 Kelli Drive, Athens- 95
Chick-Fil-A, 1291 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 95
D&L Seafood & Grill, LLC, 229 French farms Blvd. S, Athens- 95
B&K Grocery, 15238 Huntsville Brownsferry, Athens- 95
Geezburger, 13951 Shaw Road, Athens- 95
One Group LLC dba Domino’s #5881, 14945 East Limestone Road, Harvest- 96
Suzanne’s Bakery and Eatery, 1207 E. Forrest St, Athens- 96
Brookhill Elementary School, 320 Brookhill Drive, Athens- 96
Dollar General #21187, 15764 Huntsville Brownsferry, Athens- 97
Julian Newman Elementary, 517 Julian Newman Drive, Athens- 97
Walmart #661 (Bakery), 1011 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 97
Dunkin Donuts, 1690 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98
Russell Stover Chocolates LLC, 1699 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98
Tanner High School, 12060 Sommers Road, Tanner, 98
Clements High School, 7730 Hwy 72, Athens- 98
Walmart #661 (Deli), 1011 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98
360 Fitness, 22454 Us Hwy 72, Athens- 99
East Limestone Senior Center, 25820 Nick Davis road, Athens- 99
Blue Springs Elementary School, 16787 Hardy Road, Athens- 99
High Ground Hobbies and Cafe, 13381 Hatchett Road West, Madison- 100
Sylvia’s Catering Mobile Unit, 18676 Wells Road, Athens- 100
