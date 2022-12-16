Hearty Taco Chili

 

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week Dec. 5- Dec. 9. The report includes critical items history.

Krystal, 1412 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 81

• Broken skimmer, fryer basket, and a cracked container with food were found in use at the establishment.

• Upon return, The grease skimmer, container, and the basket were discarded.

• Ice bin has black build-up. The ice machine was cleaned by end of inspection.

• Pimento cheese, hotdog, and raw shelled eggs held between 48-49 degrees.

• Upon return, raw shelled eggs unavailable, pimento cheese at 40 degrees, and hotdogs at 38 degrees- abated

Fiesta Mexicana, 600 S. Jefferson St., Athens- 86

• Employee observed handling and chopped tomatoes with his bare hands. The food was discarded and the employee was educated.

• Ground beef and pico held at 46 degrees, queso cheese held at 47 degrees

• Upon return, Pico at 35 degrees, queso at 40 degrees, ground beef unavailable- abated

China Dragon 98 Inc., 100 Hwy 31 #B, Athens- 87

• No vomit and diarrhea clean-up policy- provided

S&Z Supermarket, 16231 Shaw Road, Athens- 89

Budget Inn (Exit 365), 28555 Boyd Chapel Road, Elkmont- 91

• Ice machine had black residue inside the chute. The mgmt. cleaned the machine by the end of the inspection.

Canebrake Club LLC, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens- 91

• House made items in refrigerator greater than 7 days: meatloaf, cooked rice, cooked noodles all made 11/30/22 (9 days old). PIC discarded items.

• Restroom hand sink maxing at 70 degrees

La Perla De Oriente Restaurant, 305 W. Lee Street, Athens- 91

• Cooked beans held past 7 days in refrigeration. The food was discarded.

Applebees, 1331 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 92

• Several pans in clean storage with food debris. Removed and rewashed

IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone, Athens- 94

• No one present with a valid manager’s food safety course

Arby’s #5695, 600 W. 13th Street, Athens- 94

Red Roof Inn & Suites, 1218 Kelli Drive, Athens- 95

Chick-Fil-A, 1291 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 95

D&L Seafood & Grill, LLC, 229 French farms Blvd. S, Athens- 95

B&K Grocery, 15238 Huntsville Brownsferry, Athens- 95

Geezburger, 13951 Shaw Road, Athens- 95

One Group LLC dba Domino’s #5881, 14945 East Limestone Road, Harvest- 96

Suzanne’s Bakery and Eatery, 1207 E. Forrest St, Athens- 96

Brookhill Elementary School, 320 Brookhill Drive, Athens- 96

Dollar General #21187, 15764 Huntsville Brownsferry, Athens- 97

Julian Newman Elementary, 517 Julian Newman Drive, Athens- 97

Walmart #661 (Bakery), 1011 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 97

Dunkin Donuts, 1690 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98

Russell Stover Chocolates LLC, 1699 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98

Tanner High School, 12060 Sommers Road, Tanner, 98

Clements High School, 7730 Hwy 72, Athens- 98

Walmart #661 (Deli), 1011 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98

360 Fitness, 22454 Us Hwy 72, Athens- 99

East Limestone Senior Center, 25820 Nick Davis road, Athens- 99

Blue Springs Elementary School, 16787 Hardy Road, Athens- 99

High Ground Hobbies and Cafe, 13381 Hatchett Road West, Madison- 100

Sylvia’s Catering Mobile Unit, 18676 Wells Road, Athens- 100

