Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week Feb. 13- 17. The report includes critical items history.
Ro’s Grille, 300 E. Hobbs Street, Athens- 89
• Loose wires found on a fryer basket while in use- discarded by management
• Food debris found on knives and plates in clean storage. The items were rewashed.
LJ Samarais Steak House LLC, 702 Highway 72 W, Athens- 90
• Dish machine 0-10ppm chlorine
Burchell’s KFC Inc., 205 Hwy 72 West- 92
• No one present with a valid manager’s food safety course and could not present sick or vomit and diarrhea clean-up policies
Lucia’s Cocina Mexicana-Madison, 12090 Suite H County Line Road, Madison- 92
• No employee present during inspection with proof of valid food safety manager certification or proof of enrollment in approved course.
Lucy’s BARge, 6124 Bay Village Drive, Athens-92
• Ice machine with grey/black residue and spider webs
Lucy’s Grill Mexican restaurant, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens- 92
Waffle House Unit #2425, 381 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 93
• Time used for raw shelled eggs. No time was kept, eggs at 71 degrees
Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (produce), 165 US Highway 31 N, Athens- 94
• Bag of tomatoes on display shelf with white substance in it. The bag was discarded.
Red Roof Inn & Suites, 1218 Kelli Drive, Athens- 95
• Kitchen area hand sink missing paper towels/drying device. Paper towels were replaced.
C&Z Restaurant Inc., 12060 County Line Road, Madison- 95
West End Outdoors Chevron, 17171 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 95
Dubs Burgers, 402 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 96
Kam’s Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 97
2 Kool 4 Skool Learning Academy, 22175 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 98
Alabama Nutrition, 307 West Lee Street, Athens- 98
Assembly Cafe Bld. 390, 9000 Greenbrier Parkway, Madison- 98
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, 9000 Greenbrier Parkway, Huntsville- 98
Econo Lodge, 1500 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 99
Dollar General #23296, 16710 Ezell Road, Athens- 99
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 100
Hindu Cultural Center of North Alabama, 14800 Vishnu Way, Harvest- 100
Complaint investigations
Circle K Store Inc, 271 US Hwy 31 N, Athens
• During a complaint investigation, ham sandwiches held at 48 degrees. Upon return, ham sandwiches held at 44 degrees- NOIS
