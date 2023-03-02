Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week February 20- 24. The report includes critical items history.
• S&Z Supermarket, 16231 Shaw Road, Athens- 89
• Drain for hand sink and ware washing having drain issues. Sewage starting to overflow onto floor.
• Upon return, drain slightly worse, is keeping kitchen closed over the weekend for plumber. Returned after the weekend and drain is functioning, no back-up (abated)
• China Dragon 98 Inc., 100 Hwy 31 #B, Athens- 94
• Tanner High School, 12060 Sommers Road, Tanner- 94
• No one present with a valid manager’s food safety course
• INEZ’s Soul Food, 616 Hwy 31 Suite B, Athens- 95
• Holiday Inn- CB, 16074 Athens Limestone, Athens- 96
• Food service employee sick policy and reporting agreement not provided
• Happi Pappi- Commissary, 222 W. Market Street- 96
• Sprint Mart #2310, 1515 Highway 72 West, Athens- 98
• TAB’s Market, 15690 East Limestone Road, Athens- 98
• Elevate, Clem Enterprises LLC, 27669 Capshaw Road, Harvest- 99
• Hampton Inn & Suites- CB, 1222 Kelli drive, Athens- 100
