Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week February 6- 10. The report includes critical items history.
El Zarco-Taqueria LLC, 19903 HSV- Brownsferry Road, Tanner- 73
• No sick policy or vomit and diarrhea clean-up policies available.
• Tomatoes, cheese, onions, various sauces (quac, crema, salsa) 58-60 degrees
• Upon return- tomato, cheese, quac 39-40 degrees- abated
• Improper cooling methods. Unable to verify when cooling process started.
• No paper towels at kitchen or restroom hand sinks. Ware washing at 102 degrees.
• Flies present throughout, including restroom
Sonic #3348, 914 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 84
• No sick policy or V&D clean-up presented.
• Sanitizer at ware washing and sanitizer bucket 0pp quat. Corrected to 200ppm quat before end of inspection
• Ware washing and both bathroom hand sinks 82-88 degrees
Lucia’s Cocina Mexicana- Athens, 208 West Market Street, Athens- 86
• Highest water temperature was 97 degrees throughout the establishment- water restored to 110 F throughout by the end of the inspection
• During a complaint investigation salsa was held at 65 degrees
• Upon return- salsa held at 35 degrees- abated
• During a complaint investigation I observed tortilla chips held in a cracked container.
• Upon return- Establishment had cracked containers during a regular inspection- will return
Shiv KTR, LLC, 1510 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 87
• A hand sink was missing soap and paper towel. The sink was blocked by several plastic items. The missing items were replaced and the plastic bins were removed.
• Bacon biscuits held in a warmer at 111 degrees.
• Upon return- owner decided to not sell biscuits anymore. Will use time as a public health control if this changes in the future- abated
Yunus Isa Inc., 1606 W. Market Street, Athens- 88
• No one present with manager’s food safety course
• Advised they use time for hot foods but have no time logs. Burgers, pizza 120-133 degrees
• Upon return- still no time logs. Pizza at 109 degree- NOIS issued
K-May Donuts, 1102-B Hwy 72 E., Athens- 88
• Upon entry no one present with a valid food safety course. Management arrived with a valid food safety course
• Use of hand sink blocked by several kitchen items. Removed by employee
Bojangles, 1316 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 90
• Container of chicken at 53 degrees .Thrown away by management and replaced with container in ice water- 40 degrees
• Torn grease skimmer (not in use). Thrown away.
Terranovas Italian Restaurant, 105 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 90
• Lettuce held at 45 degrees, shredded cheese and chicken held at 54 degrees.
• Upon return- lettuce held at 40 degrees, shredded cheese 40 degrees, and chicken 40 degrees- abated
James’s Food Mart, 5980 Hwy 31 N., Tanner- 90
• Raw shelled eggs 49 degrees, chicken 57 degrees
• Upon return- raw shelled eggs at 44-45 degrees- abated
The Village Pizza of Athens Inc., 222 Market Street W, Athens- 92
• 0ppm of chlorine at the bar dish machine while in use.
• Dish machine was 50ppm- abated
Limestone Legends Billiards LLC, 111 A. South Marion Street, Athens- 92
• Use of the hand sink blocked by several kitchen items- removed by employee
Tienda Mexicana La Bonita, 19535 AL Hwy 99 Suite D., Athens- 92
• Child found in the rear prep area, The child was removed from the prep area.
Quality Inn/Harikrupa Investments LLC, 1488 Thrasher Blvd., Athens- 92
• Yellow substance found under drink nozzles
• Concentration of 0ppm sanitizer found throughout the establishment
• Upon return- drink nozzles were clean. 0ppm concentration of sanitizer- NOIS issued
• On second return- 300ppm quat sanitizer- abated
Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 Hwy 72 E. Suite D, Athens- 94
Patton Athens OPCO LLC, 22099 US Hwy 72, Athens- 94
McDonalds Ardmore, 26862 Main Street, Ardmore- 94
Best Mart, 25510 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 95
Quik Mart #33, 26804 Main Street, Ardmore- 96
Shiridi Inc. DBA Greenbrier Express, 6245 Greenbrier Pkwy, Madison- 97
Taqueria Los Arrieros @ Limestone, 30030 Hwy 72 W., Madison- 97
Starbucks Coffee Company #10248, 1286 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97
A-Town Nutrition, 200 Hwy 31, Athens- 97
Sprint Mart #2301, 6744 Swancott Road, Madison- 98
Simply the Best Nutrition, 800 Hwy 72 W. Suite F, Athens- 99
Lynn’s Cakes, 23773 Wooley Springs Road, Athens- 100
