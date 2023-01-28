Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week January16-20. The report includes critical items history.
Mozza Pizza & Sports Bar, 202 S. Jefferson St., Athens- 87
• Cheeses and milks at 50-52 degrees. Returned- until with temperature issues no longer in use (abated)
• No one present with valid manager’s food safety course during cat 3 operations.
El Azteca Supermercado, 1316-A N. Jefferson St., Athens- 89
•The use of the hand sink blocked by several kitchen items- the items were removed
Goodland Pour House, 12110 County Line Road, Madison- 90
• Two out of three kitchen hand sinks missing paper towels/drying device. Person in charge replaced (abated)
• Numerous house made items held in refrigeration greater than 7 days: chipotle aioli 12/20/22, honey mustard 12/31/22, white sauce 12/28/22, salsa verde 12/20/22, blue cheese 1/10/23. Brussels sprout glaze 12/15/22, et al. Person in charge discarded items
Jack’s #248, 15412 Greenfield Drive, Athens- 91
• Sanitizer at ware washing in use at 0ppm, quat, and then 50ppm quat. Sanitizer at 200ppm quat by end of inspection.
Jack’s #220, 307 U.S. Hwy 41 North, Athens- 91
Subway #29408 YASHI INC, 100 US Hwy 31 S., Athens- 92
• Soda nozzles with brown residue. Upon return, nozzles clean (abated)
Phoenix Senior Living, LLC, 11260 County Line Road, Madison- 94
• No employee present during inspection with proof of valid safety manager certification or proof of enrollment in approved course.
Revive Cafe, 102 N. Clinton Street, Athens- 94
• Several knives with broken/chipped tips- removed
McDonald’s 72 E, 1529 Hwy 72 E., Athens-95
Sabor Latino Taqueria, 800 Hwy 72, Athens- 95
Uncle Bud’s Mini Mart, 20024 Hwy 127, Athens- 95
Buc-ee’s, 2328 Lindsay Lane South, Athens-96
Hardee’s #1332, 1110 S. Jefferson St. Athens- 97
Limestone Drug, 200 West Market Street, Athens- 97
Athens Limestone Hospital, 700 W. Market Street, Athens- 97
Wildwood Deli, 113 West Market Street, Athens- 98
Athens Nutrition, 1001 1B Hwy 72, Athens- 98
Dealer’s Auto Auction of Huntsville, 23125 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 99
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1203, 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
Publix Alabama LLC #1203 (Produce), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.