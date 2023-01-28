Pizza wraps

Pizza wraps

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week January16-20. The report includes critical items history.

Mozza Pizza & Sports Bar, 202 S. Jefferson St., Athens- 87

• Cheeses and milks at 50-52 degrees. Returned- until with temperature issues no longer in use (abated)

• No one present with valid manager’s food safety course during cat 3 operations.

El Azteca Supermercado, 1316-A N. Jefferson St., Athens- 89

•The use of the hand sink blocked by several kitchen items- the items were removed

Goodland Pour House, 12110 County Line Road, Madison- 90

• Two out of three kitchen hand sinks missing paper towels/drying device. Person in charge replaced (abated)

• Numerous house made items held in refrigeration greater than 7 days: chipotle aioli 12/20/22, honey mustard 12/31/22, white sauce 12/28/22, salsa verde 12/20/22, blue cheese 1/10/23. Brussels sprout glaze 12/15/22, et al. Person in charge discarded items

Jack’s #248, 15412 Greenfield Drive, Athens- 91

• Sanitizer at ware washing in use at 0ppm, quat, and then 50ppm quat. Sanitizer at 200ppm quat by end of inspection.

Jack’s #220, 307 U.S. Hwy 41 North, Athens- 91

Subway #29408 YASHI INC, 100 US Hwy 31 S., Athens- 92

• Soda nozzles with brown residue. Upon return, nozzles clean (abated)

Phoenix Senior Living, LLC, 11260 County Line Road, Madison- 94

• No employee present during inspection with proof of valid safety manager certification or proof of enrollment in approved course.

Revive Cafe, 102 N. Clinton Street, Athens- 94

• Several knives with broken/chipped tips- removed

McDonald’s 72 E, 1529 Hwy 72 E., Athens-95

Sabor Latino Taqueria, 800 Hwy 72, Athens- 95

Uncle Bud’s Mini Mart, 20024 Hwy 127, Athens- 95

Buc-ee’s, 2328 Lindsay Lane South, Athens-96

Hardee’s #1332, 1110 S. Jefferson St. Athens- 97

Limestone Drug, 200 West Market Street, Athens- 97

Athens Limestone Hospital, 700 W. Market Street, Athens- 97

Wildwood Deli, 113 West Market Street, Athens- 98

Athens Nutrition, 1001 1B Hwy 72, Athens- 98

Dealer’s Auto Auction of Huntsville, 23125 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 99

AFC Sushi @ Publix #1203, 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99

Publix Alabama LLC #1203 (Produce), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you