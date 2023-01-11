Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week January 2-6. The report includes critical items history.
Gin House Bar-B-Que, 18060 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont- 88
• Fry basket with broken wires and knife with chipped blade both in use. Discarded by management
Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Hwy 20, Madison- 90
• Septic system failing. Contents of septic tank bubbling to the surface. No NOV issued, establishment is still under previously issued NOIS for same issue.
Mac’s Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 1733 South Jefferson Street, Athens- 90
• No irreversible temperature indicator available during follow-up inspection for dish machine temperature.
• Dish machine at 40 degrees
• Upon return, dish machine at 160 degrees (abated)
• Whitt’s Barbecue No. 1, 1397 E. Elm Street, Athens- 91
• Build up present inside tea nozzles. Cleaned during inspection (abated)
Catfish Cabin II, 906 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 91
• Torn skimmer and two damaged cutting boards in clean storage. Discarded by management.
Bishops Pub & Grill, 12060 County Line Road, Madison, 92
• Build up present inside ice machine- cleaned during inspection (abated)
Las Trojas Mexican Restaurant, 22051 US Hwy 72, Athens- 92
• Build up present inside soda nozzles
• Upon return, nozzles now clean (abated)
• Chemical sanitizing dish machine registering 0ppm chlorine sanitizer
• Upon return, now registering 100ppm chlorine (abated)
Golden Phoenix Inc., 516 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 93
Elk River Treatment Program, 29495 Copperhead Lane, Elkmont- 93
• Chemical filled bottle stored without a label. The bottle was corrected by an employee.
Mia’s Cafe, 30694 US Hwy 72 W, Madison- 95
• Cooked burgers and cooked beef held in refrigeration greater than 24 hours not date marked. Person in charge dated items (abated)
New China of Athens Inc., 645 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 95
Pizza Hut #4409. 259 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 95
Piggly Wiggly #85, 25460 Hwy 127, Elkmont- 96
Taco Bell #031808- US Hwy 72, 1625 IS Hwy 72 East, Athens- 96
Best Western- Hotel, 1329 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 96
Washington Street Diner, 100-C East Washington Street, Athens- 96
Athens Alehouse and Cellar LLC, 111 west Washington Street, Athens- 97
Loving Arms Child Development Center, 22685 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 97
The Store at Lockes Crossroads Inc., 20420 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont- 97
Piney Chapel Elementary School, 20835 Elkton Road, Athens- 97
Friendship Learning Center, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens- 98
Hi Plane Coffee, 101 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 98
Circle K Store Inc., 271 US Hwy 31 N., Athens- 98
Athens High School, 655 US Highway 31 North, Athens- 98
Athens Middle School, 100 Highway 31 N, Athens- 98
Elkmont High School, 25630 Evans Street, Elkmont- 98
Grounded Coffee, 12120 Suite C County Line Road, Madison- 99
