Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week January 23-27. The report includes critical items history.
Burger King #13277, 1600 block Hwy 72 East, Athens- 85
• Use time as temperature control but had no documentation for tomatoes, cheese, lettuce sitting at 50-60 degrees. Items that were time marked held past discard time.
• Upon return, Items using time were all properly marked and within their 4 hour timeframe- abated
• Onion rings held in warmer at 109 degrees
• Upon return, onion rings held at 140 degrees- abated
GP Quick Stop, 1201 A Highway 72 W, Athens- 88
• No paper towels at front hand sink. No hand soap at both hand sinks. Replaced and provided
Papa John’s Athens, 916 Hwy 72, Athens- 90
• Several chipped pizza cutters and damaged food containers in clean storage
Sui Guru 3 Inc (Chevron), 6725 Swancott Road, Madison- 90
• Various items in warmer at 106-124 degrees. Chicken wings, potato wedges, chicken tenders, burgers- person in charge discarded all items.
Harvest Convenient Store dba 5- Star, 30029 Capshaw Road, Harvest- 90
• Build-up in soda nozzles- cleaned during inspection
• No employee present with a manager’s food safety course or proof of enrollment
Ramona J’s Restaurant LLC, 22728 Pepper Road, Athens- 92
• Septic system lid not secure- corrected during inspection (abated)
McDonald Playcare Inc., 14484 Bledsoe Road, Athens- 92
• Use quat but don’t have quat test strips
Epiphany Inc. dba Square Clock, 100 S. Jefferson, Athens- 93
• Cut tomato, avocado, mixed juices either undated and held over 24 hours or held past 7 days- abated
Copeland Food Mart, 19230 East Limestone Road, Athens- 94
Whitt’s Barbecue 1-A, Inc., 525 S. Marion Street, Athens- 96
Driftwood Dragonfly, 405 W. Washington Street, Athens- 97
Elkmont Senior Center, 25460 Railroad Street, Elkmont- 97
Sprint Mart #2052, 400 Hwy 31 S., Athens- 97
Taqueria Los Arrieros @ LFM, 30030 Hwy 72 W, Madison- 97
Hill Top Nutrition, 18980 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont- 99
C&A Catering, 300 N. Beaty Street, Athens- 99
Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (meat), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (seafood), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
