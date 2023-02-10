soda drink stock photo

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week January 30- February 3. The report includes critical items history.

Krystal, 1412 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 84

• Ready-to-eat food held for more than 24 hours without date- corrected by management

• Shredded and sliced cheese held at 54 degrees

• Upon return, shredded and sliced cheese 37 degrees, sliced cheese 40 degrees (abated)

Ninja Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, 935 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 86

• Soda nozzles with white residue- cleaned during inspection

• Shrimp at prep station 65 degrees

Clements Mini Mart, 7697 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 90

• Fries, sandwiches, pizza 109-130 degrees

• Upon return, fries, burgers, hotdogs 109-116 degrees, no time logs- NOIS issued

McDonald’s 31 N, 103 Hwy 31 N, Athens- 90

• Ice machine with orange and pink residue, lobby nozzles with brown residue

• Upon return, Ice machine and nozzles clean (abated)

Zaxby’s, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 91

• Ice machine and soda nozzles with white/brown residue. Chipped knives and damaged cutting boards in use.

• Upon return, cleaned and replaced (abated)

Cork & Crust Pizzeria, 12120 County Line Road, Madison- 91

• Establishment missing chlorine test strips for chemical sanitizing dish machine

Logan’s Roadhouse II, LL, 16132 Athens Limestone- Athens- 91

• Beef, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream 45-50 degrees

• Upon return, beef, tomato, chicken, cheese 38-41 degrees (abated)

Subway #4009 YASHI INC, 908 S. Jefferson, Athens- 92

• Soda nozzles with brown residue, ice machine black residue

• Upon return, Nozzles weren’t clean. Cleaned during follow-up (abated)

Marco Pizza — Athens, 22099 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 92

• Chipped and damaged pizza cutter and knife with food debris in clean storage- removed and rewashed

Momma D’s, 25501 Elkton Road, Elkmont- 92

• Dates were incorrect on several ready-to-eat foods. Discarded by management.

L&S Food Market, 29970 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, 93

Cafe 72, 12250 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 93

• Several items not dated, incorrectly dated, or held past discard date.

Mike’s Food Mart, 1809 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 93

Pho NAM, 12090 County Line Road, Madison- 93

• Build up present inside soda nozzles, cleaned during inspection (abated)

Sakura Japanese Steak House, 12090 County Line, Madison- 93

• Hand sink inaccessible for use. Sanitizer bucket sitting in hand sink- removed sanitizer bucker (abated)

Tanner Senior Center, 13589 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens- 95

• Hand sink in women’s restroom at 86 degrees

• Upon return, hand sink at 102 degrees (abated)

Oakdale Food Mart (Riya, INC.)- 23010 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96

Athens Elementary School, 515 N. Madison Street, Athens- 96

• Establishment unable to provide an irreversible registering temperature indicator for their dish machine

Panda Express #3349, 22090 IS Hwy 72, Athens- 96

Bethel Grocery, 27972 Bethel Road, Elkmont- 96

Greenbrier Fuel City, 6681 Swancott Rd., Madison- 96

Ole Towne Cafe, 30440 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore- 97

Lyla’s Flowers & Fine Food, 150 North Street, Mooresville- 97

Marcial’s Fresh Produce, 21310 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont- 98

Waffle House #740, 1507 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 98

• During a complaint investigation, the person in charge was unable to provide an illness policy for employees.

Valentina’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar LLC, 25951 HSV Brownsferry Road, Madison- 98

Lyla’s Little House, 4937 High Street, Mooresville- 98

Sander’s Street Station- HH-ALH, 700 W. Market Street, Athens- 99

Yoon Corporation DBA Wow Donuts, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 99

Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Bakery), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 100

Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Deli), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 100

Red X Fitness, 10878 County Line Road, Madison- 100

