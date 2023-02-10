Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week January 30- February 3. The report includes critical items history.
Krystal, 1412 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 84
• Ready-to-eat food held for more than 24 hours without date- corrected by management
• Shredded and sliced cheese held at 54 degrees
• Upon return, shredded and sliced cheese 37 degrees, sliced cheese 40 degrees (abated)
Ninja Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, 935 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 86
• Soda nozzles with white residue- cleaned during inspection
• Shrimp at prep station 65 degrees
Clements Mini Mart, 7697 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 90
• Fries, sandwiches, pizza 109-130 degrees
• Upon return, fries, burgers, hotdogs 109-116 degrees, no time logs- NOIS issued
McDonald’s 31 N, 103 Hwy 31 N, Athens- 90
• Ice machine with orange and pink residue, lobby nozzles with brown residue
• Upon return, Ice machine and nozzles clean (abated)
Zaxby’s, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 91
• Ice machine and soda nozzles with white/brown residue. Chipped knives and damaged cutting boards in use.
• Upon return, cleaned and replaced (abated)
Cork & Crust Pizzeria, 12120 County Line Road, Madison- 91
• Establishment missing chlorine test strips for chemical sanitizing dish machine
Logan’s Roadhouse II, LL, 16132 Athens Limestone- Athens- 91
• Beef, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream 45-50 degrees
• Upon return, beef, tomato, chicken, cheese 38-41 degrees (abated)
Subway #4009 YASHI INC, 908 S. Jefferson, Athens- 92
• Soda nozzles with brown residue, ice machine black residue
• Upon return, Nozzles weren’t clean. Cleaned during follow-up (abated)
Marco Pizza — Athens, 22099 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 92
• Chipped and damaged pizza cutter and knife with food debris in clean storage- removed and rewashed
Momma D’s, 25501 Elkton Road, Elkmont- 92
• Dates were incorrect on several ready-to-eat foods. Discarded by management.
L&S Food Market, 29970 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, 93
Cafe 72, 12250 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 93
• Several items not dated, incorrectly dated, or held past discard date.
Mike’s Food Mart, 1809 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 93
Pho NAM, 12090 County Line Road, Madison- 93
• Build up present inside soda nozzles, cleaned during inspection (abated)
Sakura Japanese Steak House, 12090 County Line, Madison- 93
• Hand sink inaccessible for use. Sanitizer bucket sitting in hand sink- removed sanitizer bucker (abated)
Tanner Senior Center, 13589 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens- 95
• Hand sink in women’s restroom at 86 degrees
• Upon return, hand sink at 102 degrees (abated)
Oakdale Food Mart (Riya, INC.)- 23010 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96
Athens Elementary School, 515 N. Madison Street, Athens- 96
• Establishment unable to provide an irreversible registering temperature indicator for their dish machine
Panda Express #3349, 22090 IS Hwy 72, Athens- 96
Bethel Grocery, 27972 Bethel Road, Elkmont- 96
Greenbrier Fuel City, 6681 Swancott Rd., Madison- 96
Ole Towne Cafe, 30440 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore- 97
Lyla’s Flowers & Fine Food, 150 North Street, Mooresville- 97
Marcial’s Fresh Produce, 21310 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont- 98
Waffle House #740, 1507 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 98
• During a complaint investigation, the person in charge was unable to provide an illness policy for employees.
Valentina’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar LLC, 25951 HSV Brownsferry Road, Madison- 98
Lyla’s Little House, 4937 High Street, Mooresville- 98
Sander’s Street Station- HH-ALH, 700 W. Market Street, Athens- 99
Yoon Corporation DBA Wow Donuts, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 99
Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Bakery), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 100
Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Deli), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 100
Red X Fitness, 10878 County Line Road, Madison- 100
