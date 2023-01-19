Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week January 9-13. The report includes critical items history.
Jiffy Food Store, 716 E. Hobbs Street, Athens- 75
• Hot holding: chicken (bone-in and tenders), chicken liver, potato wedges held at 116-130 degrees. Returned- chicken tenders, wings, and potato wedges 108-125 degrees NOIS issued
• Several undated foods held over 24 hours; carne asada held past 7 days with date 12/27/22
• Hot water turned off at ware washing. Management turned it on-116 degrees. No working drying device or paper towels in women’s restroom- replaced
• No test strips
D One Corporation (Chevron), 1514 E. Elm Street, Athens- 85
• Complete lack of hot water throughout the establishment. Highest hot water achieved was 76 degrees. Closure notice issued. Returned and hot water 100 degrees.
• The use of the hand sink was blocked by several items. Returned and no items were found in the hand sink (abated)
• Establishment was unable to produce a food probe thermometer and chemical test strips. Returned- chlorine test strips and food probe thermometer available.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 550 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 86
• Several bulk containers of batter not dated and held over 24 hours
• Fry baskets in use with broken wires and containers with food debris in clean storage- removed and rewashed
Tanner Chevron, 20531 Huntsville Brownsferry, Athens- 86
• Soda nozzles with brown residue, red slushie nozzle. Return: nozzles not clean NOIS issued
• No one present with manager’s food safety course
Brentwood Market- Sai Chevron, 25977 Huntsville Brownsferry, Madison- 88
• Broken grease skimmer in use- replaced
• Chicken wings, chicken tenders, potato wedges held at 116 to 130 degrees. Returned, food service had already closed.
• Returned again, egg rolls, chicken wings, potato wedges 140 to 156 degrees (abated)
Market Jiff Mart Inc., 1202 West Market Street, Athens- 88
• Raw chicken and chicken livers at 58-60 degrees. Return: chicken, chicken livers 48-56 degrees NOIS issued
Dominos- Athens, 119 Hwy 31 S., Athens- 90
• No sick policy available. Provided copy.
Burrito Express, 220 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 91
• Broken skimmer and chipped knives in clean storage- removed.
Athens Food Mart, 14035 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 92
• Broken grease skimmer in use- replaced
Burger King #4272, 1111 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92
• No paper towels at front hand sink. Water at two kitchen hand sinks and the women’s restroom 55 degrees. Paper towels replaced and sinks at 100 degrees by end of inspection.
Bob’s Quick Mart, 1805 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 93
• No sick policy or vomit and diarrhea clean-up policy- supplied copy
The Village Mart, 21651 Ala Hwy 99, Athens- 94
Mildred’s of Ardmore, 27926 Main Street, Ardmore- 95
Panera Bread Cafe #6112, 1323 US Hwy 72 E Suite A, Athens- 95
Touchdown Wings, 935 US Hwy 72 E Suite T, Athens- 95
Hometown Market Athens 2 (meat), 100 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 96
Wendy’s- Athens, 1603 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 96
West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester- 96
Fairfield Inn and Suites, 21282 Athens Limestone, Athens- 97
Hometown Market Athens 2 (bakery), 100 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 97
Hometown Market Athens 2 (deli), 100 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 97
East Limestone High School, 15461 East Limestone Road, Athens- 98
Ardmore High School, 30285 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 98
Athens Bible School, 700 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 98
Cowart Elementary School, 1701 W. Hobbs Street, Athens- 98
Owens Senior Center, 20011 Ala Hwy 99, Athens- 98
Sweet Thymes, LLC., 407 N. Clinton Street, Athens- 98
Mike’s, 20982 Tillman Mill Road, Athens- 98
Sugar Creek Elementary School, 26595 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester- 98
Johnson Elementary School, 21360 Hwy 251, Athens- 99
Wildcat Nutrition, 28881 Ala Hwy 99, Elkmont- 99
Creekside Elementary School, 16049 Sanderson Road, Harvest- 100
James Clemens High School, 11306 County Line Road, Madison- 100
Cedar Hill Elementary School, 27905 Cedar Hill Road, Ardmore- 100
