Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings July 18-22
The food and lodging establishment ratings are provided by the Limestone County Health Department and include the critical items noted by the inspector.
• Ro's Grille, 300 E. Hobbs Street, Athens- 76
• hot water turned off at the back- management turned water back on (100 degrees)
• several items held with no dates- slaw, hush puppy batter, prepped vegetables
• cheese 52 degrees, sour cream 50 degrees, shrimp 55 degrees, bacon 52 degrees
• upon return, cheese 48 degrees, bacon 50 degrees- NOIS issued
• no sick policy or clean-up policy- provided both
• Market Jiff Mart Inc., 1202 West Market Street, Athens- 77
• ice machine with white and brown residue
• cheese 47 degrees, pepperoni 50 degrees, pork 53 degrees, gizzards 46 degrees
• upon return, NOIS issued, chicken wing 47 degrees, chicken tender 52 degrees, gizzards 48 degrees, pork 49 degrees
• no one present with food safety course
• Gin House Bar-B-Que, 18060 Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont- 82
• several chipped knives
• eggs 53 degrees, milk 47 degrees, chicken 49 degrees
• Burger King #4272, 1111 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 85
• presence of rodent feces
• ice machine with pink and white residue, lobby soda nozzles with brown residue
• upon return, nozzles and ice machine clean
• Clements Mini Mart, 7697 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 87
• tomato 48 degrees, lettuce 50 degrees, ham 49 degrees
• upon return, tomato 38 degrees, lettuce 40 degrees- abated
• Marathon Mini Mart (Hines & &2), 1200 Hwy 72 West, Athens- 87
• several spray bottles without any labels throughout- employees labeled
• Jay Dharati, 24999 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 91
• no food probe thermometer available
• Limestone Legends Billiards LLC, 111 A. South Marion Street, Athens- 95
• Dominos- Athens, 119 Hwy 31 E, Athens- 96
• Canebrake Club LLC., 23015 Founders Circle, Athens- 96
• Driftwood Dragonfly, 405 W. Washington Street, Athens- 98
