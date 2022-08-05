Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings July 25-29
The food and lodging establishment ratings are provided by the Limestone County Health Department and include the critical items noted by the inspector.
• McDonald's- 31 N, 103 Hwy 31 N., Athens- 85
• Broken grease skimmers at both fry stations- replaced by management
• Witnesses an employee with their cell phone at the food prep counter, employee did not wash hands or put on gloves between using phone and grabbed food with bare hands- educated on hand washing
• Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 550 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 87
• Nozzle on lemonade dispenser with white residue- cleaned during inspection
• No sick policy- provided copy
• Lucy's BARge, 6124 Bay Village Drive, Athens, 88
• Soda nozzles with brown residue and cobwebs
• Upon return, soda nozzles still unclean- NOIS issued
• No sick policy- provided
• El Azteca Restaurant, LLC., 1316 N. Jefferson Street, Athens, 91
• Shrimp and vegetable mix- 49 degrees, pork product- 50 degrees
• Upon return- pork- 41 degrees, salsa- 41 degrees– abated
• Jay Meldi Inc., 21171 Elkton Road, Athens, 92
• No food probe available
• Chipotle Mexican Grill #3804, 1289 US Hwy 72 E, Athens-92
• Black residue in ice dispenser- cleaned by management
• Our Spot, 102 S. Malone Street Suite C., Athens- 93
• No working food probe- obtained batteries- abated
• 360 Fitness, 22454 US Highway 72, Athens- 95
• No sick policy- provided one
• Elkmont Senior Center, 25460 Railroad Street, Elkmont- 97
• The Sweetest Thing Tea Room, 216 W. Market Street, Athens- 97
• Sprint Mart #2052, 400 Hwy 31 S., Athens- 97
