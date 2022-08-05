The Perfect Hamburger

The Perfect Hamburger

 Courtesy photo/TasteofHome.com

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings July 25-29

The food and lodging establishment ratings are provided by the Limestone County Health Department and include the critical items noted by the inspector.

• McDonald's- 31 N, 103 Hwy 31 N., Athens- 85

• Broken grease skimmers at both fry stations- replaced by management

• Witnesses an employee with their cell phone at the food prep counter, employee did not wash hands or put on gloves between using phone and grabbed food with bare hands- educated on hand washing

• Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 550 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 87

• Nozzle on lemonade dispenser with white residue- cleaned during inspection

• No sick policy- provided copy

• Lucy's BARge, 6124 Bay Village Drive, Athens, 88

• Soda nozzles with brown residue and cobwebs

• Upon return, soda nozzles still unclean- NOIS issued

• No sick policy- provided

• El Azteca Restaurant, LLC., 1316 N. Jefferson Street, Athens, 91

• Shrimp and vegetable mix- 49 degrees, pork product- 50 degrees

• Upon return- pork- 41 degrees, salsa- 41 degrees– abated

• Jay Meldi Inc., 21171 Elkton Road, Athens, 92

• No food probe available

• Chipotle Mexican Grill #3804, 1289 US Hwy 72 E, Athens-92

• Black residue in ice dispenser- cleaned by management

• Our Spot, 102 S. Malone Street Suite C., Athens- 93

• No working food probe- obtained batteries- abated

• 360 Fitness, 22454 US Highway 72, Athens- 95

• No sick policy- provided one

• Elkmont Senior Center, 25460 Railroad Street, Elkmont- 97

• The Sweetest Thing Tea Room, 216 W. Market Street, Athens- 97

• Sprint Mart #2052, 400 Hwy 31 S., Athens- 97

Trending Video

Recommended for you