Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings June 27- July 1

The food and lodging establishment ratings are provided by the Limestone County Health Department and include the critical items noted by the

inspector.

K&B 1 Enterprises, 1606 W Market Street, Athens- 89

Panda Express (D7330), 22090 US Hwy 72, Athens- 91

• torn grease skimmer- removed by management

Sonic #3348, 914 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 91

• front hand-washing sink hot water inoperable

