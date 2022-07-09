Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings June 27- July 1
The food and lodging establishment ratings are provided by the Limestone County Health Department and include the critical items noted by the
inspector.
K&B 1 Enterprises, 1606 W Market Street, Athens- 89
Panda Express (D7330), 22090 US Hwy 72, Athens- 91
• torn grease skimmer- removed by management
Sonic #3348, 914 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 91
• front hand-washing sink hot water inoperable
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.