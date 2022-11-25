Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week November 14-18. The report includes critical items history.
Dollar General #20067, 14735 Mooresville Road, Athens- 88
• Food thermometer not provided
• Three x septic sink lid insecure
James’s Food Mart, 5980 Hwy 31 N., Tanner- 88
• No paper towels at front hand sink- replaced
• No sick policy or V&D clean-up- provided copies
Captain D’s/Trident Holdings, 102 Hwy 31 S., Athens- 89
• Several fry baskets with broken wires in use. On order to be replaced.
Dollar General #5836, 1210 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 91
• Six + dented cans- removed
Econo Lodge, 1500 block Hwy 72 E., Athens- 92
Waffle House Unit #2425, 381 US Hwy 31 N., Athens- 92
• Eggs set out to be monitored by time were not logged- removed, replace, and logged
Dollar General #11238, 20174 Swanner Blvd., Tanner- 93
• No paper towels in restroom- replaced
Greenbriar Fuel City, 6681 Swancott Road, Madison- 94
• Build up present inside ice machine
• Upon return, ice machine now clean (abated)
First & Last Stop, 19017 Highway 127, Athens- 94
• No paper towels at front hand sink- replaced
Happi Pappi- Commissary, 222 W. Market Street, Athens- 95
Smoothie King, 1260 US Highway 72 E, Athens- 95
• No V&D clean-up policy- provided a copy
Premier Cafe, 22923 Hwy 72, Athens- 95
• No employee present during inspection with proof of valid food dafety manager certification or proof of enrollment in approved course. At end of inspection, owner came in to work and showed her certificate to abate the notice
YKTA Cafeteria, 9000 Greenbrier Parkway, Huntsville- 96
Subway # 34735, 25025 One Aviation Way, Madison- 96
Subway # 33543, 5956 Hwy 31 N., Tanner- 96
Polaris- Corporate Dining Concepts, 7049 Greenbrier Pkwy NW, Madison- 97
Yesterdays Event Center, 15631 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 98
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 11128 County Line Road, Madison- 98
Dogwood and Magnolia Bakery Inc., 25062 High Street, Mooresville- 98
Chipotle Mexican Grill #3804, 1289 US Hwy 72 E., Athens- 98
Dollar General #20944, 24854 Mooresville Road, Athens- 98
Bridges Auction, 17020 E. Limestone Road, Athens- 99
Scooters Coffee #899, 603 US Hwy 72 W., Athens- 99
Publix Bakery #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 100
Publix Deli #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 100
