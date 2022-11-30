1097131_86926121.jpeg

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week November 21-25. The report includes critical items history.

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 550 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 79

• Soda nozzle with grey/brown/black residue. Multiple grease skimmers in use with broken wires.

• Two back-most hand sinks with no paper towels. Stall in women’s restroom with no toilet paper- replaced.

• Mashed potatoes, rice, mac n’ cheese 110 to 130 degrees.

El Zarco-Taqueria LLC, 19903 HSV- Brownsferry Road, Tanner- 86

• No paper towels at kitchen or bathroom hand sink

• No one present with manager’s food safety course

Hard Dock Cafe at Riverwalk Marina, 3755 Hwy 31 N., Decatur- 86

• Bar hand sink has low pressure

• Food debris found on bowls in clean storage

Walmart #661 (Retail/Meat), 1011 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 93

• 10 dented cans

Neighborhood Shelves LLC, 625 US Hwy 72 E., Athens- 96

SHH Limestone Cafe LLC, 10832 Shaw Road, Athens- 97

