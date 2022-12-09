Steak

(Stock photo/ Morguefile)

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week Nov. 28- Dec. 2. The report includes critical items history.

LJ Samurais Steak House LLC, 702 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 87

• Hand sink at sushi/prep station with no hot water access due to missing knob

• Dish machine sanitizer at 0ppm

• Upon return, sanitizer at 100ppm chlorine- abated

Lucy’s Grill Mexican Restaurant, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens- 89

• Rodent feces found in several areas

Burchel’s KFC Inc., 205 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 90

• Ice machine and Pepsi soda nozzle with white/grey/black residue. Fry basket with broken wires.

• Upon return, nozzle and ice machine clean- abated

Little Caesars Pizza, 100-0 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 91

• Water at front hand sink at 70 degrees. Hot water was turned off at the sink, management corrected it

Roosters Fingers & Fries, 125 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 91

• Prepped salads and vegetables held over 24 hours without dates

Lucy’s BARge, 6124 Bay Village Drive, Athens- 93

• No working food probe thermometer

306 BBQ - Athens, 23101 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 94

TAB’s Market, 15690 East Limestone Road, Athens- 94

• Unsecured septic tank lid behind building. Lid secured during inspection- abated

Ardmore Nutrition, 30500 Ardmore Ave, Ardmore- 94

• Hand sink missing paper towels. Replaced and abated

Sonic Drive-in- Madison, 11396 County Line Road, Madison- 95

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens- 95

INEZ’s Soul Food, 616 Hwy 31 Suite B, Athens- 95

Kam’s Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 96

Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake, 1001 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 96

Dollar General #5865, 17344 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96

Exxon (Hwy 72), 25966 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96

Ramona J’s Restaurant, 1212 Hwy 31, Athens- 96

Sprint Mart #2310, 1515 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 97

Jon Smith Subs, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 98

Dollar General #20069, 27547 Copeland Road, Athens- 98

Publix Meat #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 99

Publix Seafood #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 99

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you