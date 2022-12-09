Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week Nov. 28- Dec. 2. The report includes critical items history.
LJ Samurais Steak House LLC, 702 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 87
• Hand sink at sushi/prep station with no hot water access due to missing knob
• Dish machine sanitizer at 0ppm
• Upon return, sanitizer at 100ppm chlorine- abated
Lucy’s Grill Mexican Restaurant, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens- 89
• Rodent feces found in several areas
Burchel’s KFC Inc., 205 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 90
• Ice machine and Pepsi soda nozzle with white/grey/black residue. Fry basket with broken wires.
• Upon return, nozzle and ice machine clean- abated
Little Caesars Pizza, 100-0 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 91
• Water at front hand sink at 70 degrees. Hot water was turned off at the sink, management corrected it
Roosters Fingers & Fries, 125 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 91
• Prepped salads and vegetables held over 24 hours without dates
Lucy’s BARge, 6124 Bay Village Drive, Athens- 93
• No working food probe thermometer
306 BBQ - Athens, 23101 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 94
TAB’s Market, 15690 East Limestone Road, Athens- 94
• Unsecured septic tank lid behind building. Lid secured during inspection- abated
Ardmore Nutrition, 30500 Ardmore Ave, Ardmore- 94
• Hand sink missing paper towels. Replaced and abated
Sonic Drive-in- Madison, 11396 County Line Road, Madison- 95
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens- 95
INEZ’s Soul Food, 616 Hwy 31 Suite B, Athens- 95
Kam’s Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 96
Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake, 1001 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 96
Dollar General #5865, 17344 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96
Exxon (Hwy 72), 25966 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96
Ramona J’s Restaurant, 1212 Hwy 31, Athens- 96
Sprint Mart #2310, 1515 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 97
Jon Smith Subs, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 98
Dollar General #20069, 27547 Copeland Road, Athens- 98
Publix Meat #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 99
Publix Seafood #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 99
