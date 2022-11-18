Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week November 7-11. The report includes critical items history.
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Hwy 20, Madison- 83
• Septic system failing, tank contents bubbling to surface
• Smoked chicken and french fries under warmer at 109-124 degrees- items discarded
• Nayah LLC, 25411 Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont- 86
• No chemical test strips
• Soda nozzles with brown residue, fry basket with broken wires
• Shiridi Inc dba Greenbrier Express, 6245 Greenbrier Pkwy, Madison- 91
• Chicken tenders and chicken wings in warmer at 103-119 degrees- items discarded
• Upon return, all hot held items now above 135 degrees- abated
• Twice Daily/White Bison #3103, 22048 US Hwy 72- 93
• Employee washing dishes not allowing adequate contact time for utensils in sanitizer (less than 2 seconds). Manufacturer of their sanitizer requires 60 seconds contact time for sanitizers- items were re-sanitized.
• Build up present inside soda nozzles- cleaned during inspection (abated)
• Quik Mart #33, 26804 Main Street, Ardmore- 94
• Tiger Mart, 30314 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore- 95
• Tab’s Market #2, 27490 Capshaw Road, Athens- 96
• Cash & Jacks, 1406 Lindsey Lane, Athens- 96
• Elkmont Food Mart, 18848 Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont- 97
• Jay Dharati Inc, 24999 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98
