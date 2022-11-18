Savor: Chicken sandwich
WikiMedia Commons

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week November 7-11. The report includes critical items history.

• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Hwy 20, Madison- 83

• Septic system failing, tank contents bubbling to surface

• Smoked chicken and french fries under warmer at 109-124 degrees- items discarded

• Nayah LLC, 25411 Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont- 86

• No chemical test strips

• Soda nozzles with brown residue, fry basket with broken wires

• Shiridi Inc dba Greenbrier Express, 6245 Greenbrier Pkwy, Madison- 91

• Chicken tenders and chicken wings in warmer at 103-119 degrees- items discarded

• Upon return, all hot held items now above 135 degrees- abated

• Twice Daily/White Bison #3103, 22048 US Hwy 72- 93

• Employee washing dishes not allowing adequate contact time for utensils in sanitizer (less than 2 seconds). Manufacturer of their sanitizer requires 60 seconds contact time for sanitizers- items were re-sanitized.

• Build up present inside soda nozzles- cleaned during inspection (abated)

• Quik Mart #33, 26804 Main Street, Ardmore- 94

• Tiger Mart, 30314 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore- 95

• Tab’s Market #2, 27490 Capshaw Road, Athens- 96

• Cash & Jacks, 1406 Lindsey Lane, Athens- 96

• Elkmont Food Mart, 18848 Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont- 97

• Jay Dharati Inc, 24999 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you