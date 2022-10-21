Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week Oct. 10-14. The report includes critical items history.
Pizza Hut #4409, 259 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 89
• Several metal containers in clean storage with white substance and food debris- rewashed (abated)
Market Jiff Mart Inc., 1202 West Market Street, Athens- 89
• Child in kitchen at start of inspection- left
Copeland Food Mart, 192230 East Limestone Road, Athens- 90
• Build up present inside ice machine
• Upon return, ice machine now clean (abated)
Mike’s Food Mart, 1809 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 90
• Kitchen area handsink faucet inoperable- water can only be turned on and off via the valve under the sink
Pho NAM, 12090 County Line Road, Madison- 92
• Build up present inside tea nozzles- cleaned during inspection (abated)
Harvest Convenient Store, dba 5-star, 30029 Capshaw Road, Harvest- 92
• No employee present during inspection with proof of valid food safety manager certification or proof of enrollment in approved course
Cork & Crust Pizzeria, 12120 County Line Road, Madison- 93
• Men’s restroom handsink maxes at 88 degrees
• Kitchen area handsink missing soap- replaced and abated
Phoenix Senior Living LLC., 11260 County Line Road, Madison- 93
• Leftover grits from breakfast (ends at 9 a.m.) found cooling in walk in cooler at 76 degrees – discarded grits
• Upon return, no improper cooling violations observed (abated)
• Non-pasteurized eggs being used by an establishment that serves a highly susceptible population (eggs segregated for return to vendor)
• Upon return, only pasteurized eggs observed in establishment (abated)
Ramona J’s Restaurant LLC., 22728 Pepper Road, Athens- 93
• Multiple plates and bowls in clean storage with food debris- washed (abated)
C & A Catering, 21817 Piney Chapel Road, Athens- 93
C & A Catering, 300 North Beaty Street, Athens- 93
• White/pink substance in ice machine- cleaned and abated
• Ice machine with pink and white residue- cleaned during inspection (abated)
Sakura Japanese Steak House, 12090 Suite P County Line Road, Madison- 94
Sabor Latino Taqueria- Hwy 72, 800 Hwy 72 Suite E, Athens- 94
• No vomit and diarrhea clean up policy. Child in kitchen at start of inspection- provided a clean up policy and child left kitchen (abated)
Best Western- CB, 1329 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 95
• No functioning food probe thermometer
Valentina’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar LLC, 25951 HSV Brownsferry Road, Madison- 95
• Food service employee sick policy and reporting agreement not provided
Alabama CVS Pharmacy LLC #4815, 215 US Hwy 31 South, Athens- 95
• No toilet paper in restroom- replaced and abted
Terranovas Italian Restaurant, 105 North Jefferson Street, Athens- 95
K-May Donuts, 1102-B Hwy 72 East, Athens- 95
Dollar General #20014, 2030 Old Railroad Bed Road, Harvest- 96
ALDI Grocery Store #86, 111 US Hwy 72, Athens- 98
Fairfield Inn & Suites- CB, 21282 Athens Limestone, Athens- 99
Elevate, Clem Enterprises LLC, 27669 Capshaw Road, Harvest- 99
Sleep Inn- CB, 1115 Audubon Lane, Athens- 99
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 100
Publix Store #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 100
