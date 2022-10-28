Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week Oct. 17-21. The report includes critical items history.
Marathon Mini Mart (Hines & 72), 1200 Hwy 72 West, Athens- 77
• No V&D clean-up policy- provided
• Several items in RIC held over 24 hours with no dates, cheese dates 9/31 with mold.
• Ice machine with grey and pink residue
• Kitchen and sink blocked by tub of sanitizer. No paper towels- moved and replaced
Burger King #13277, 1600 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 85
• Onion rings in warmer at 116 degrees- discarded
• Upon return, onion rings at 137 degrees (abated)
• Warewashing sink maxing at 106 degrees. Corrected during inspection to 125 degrees by maintenance guy.
Lucia’s Cocina Mexicana- Athens, 208 West Market Street, Athens- 86
• Multiple chipped plates, fry basket with broken wires, peeler and knives with food debris in clean storage. Removed and rewashed.
• Unlabeled spray bottles with chemicals stored on top of food containers- removed and labeled.
Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 Hwy 72 East Suite D, Athens- 87
• Chicken, eggs, avocado, beans at 46-48 degrees
• Upon return, pico at 40 degrees, carne asada at 39 degrees, and chicken at 39 degrees (abated)
• Front handsink at 71 degrees
• Upon return, front handsink at 102 degrees (abated)
Burger King #4272, 1111 S. Jefferson St., Athens- 89
• Multiple damaged fry baskets- abated, replaced
Subway #4009 YASHI INC, 908 S. Jefferson St., Athens- 90
• Black residue in ice machine and dispenser. Ice machine and dispenser cleaned (abated)
Zaxby’s, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 90
• Ice machine with lime/white build up. Drive thru nozzles with brown residue. Chipped knives
• Upon return, ice machine and soda nozzles cleaned- abated
Clements Mini Mart, 7697 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 90
• Chlorine at warewashing 200ppm, soda nozzles with brown residue. Sanitizer diluted to 100ppm and nozzles cleaned (abated)
GP Quick Stop, 1201 A Highway 72 W, Athens- 92
Ninja Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, 935 US Hwy 72 E Suite R, Athens- 92
• Multiple containers of cut and prepped vegetables and food held over 24 hours in walk in and reach in coolers with no dates- COS- abated
Cafe 72, 12250 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 92
• Off white/orange residue in ice machine- cleaned during inspection (abated)
Goodland Pour House, 12110 County Line Rd., Madison- 92
• On Oct. 20, numerous house made items held in refrigerator greater than 7 day: Caesar dressing made 10/3, honey mustard made 10/12, cooled collard greens made 10/12, and elwood aioli made 10/12. Discarded all items (abated)
• Cooked chicken found in cooler dated as made on 9/6 with green and white fuzzy substance present on food surface. Discarded item (abated)
Logan’s Roadhouse II, LLC, 16132 Athens Limestone, Athens- 92
• Chipped knives, knives and containers with food residue in clean storage.no working dish machine thermometer or temperature strips. Damaged utensils removed, dirty items rewashed, and battery for thermometer replaced by end of inspection. (Abated)
Super 8- CB, 1325 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 95
• No paper towels in restroom- replaced and abated
Assembly Cafe Bld. 390, 9000 Greenbrier, Madison- 95
• Warewashing area handsink missing paper towels/drying device- replaced during inspection
C&Z Restaurant Inc., 12060 County Line Road, Madison- 95
Ro’s Grille, 300 E. Hobbs St., Athens- 95
AMS Retailers LLC bda Ankr Food, 1517 North Jefferson St., Athens- 95
Dollar General #9670, 1031-A Hwy 72 E., Athens- 96
Hampton Inn & Suites, 1222 Kelli Drive, Athens- 97
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, 9000 Greenbrier Pkwy, Huntsville- 97
Hampton Inn & Suites- CB, 1222 Kelli Drive, Athens- 98
Sweetpea’s Takeout LLC, 14945 E. Limestone Rd. S, Harvest- 98
Walgreens #13793 (CO. Line Rd.), 12010 County Line Road, Madison- 98
Heritage Nutrition, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 100
