Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week October 24-29. The report includes critical items history.
Athens Mini Mart (Marathon Gas), 1100 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 83
• Soda nozzles with black/brown residue
• Chicken tenders, chicken breasts at 120 degrees, fish at 109 degrees
Bomar Inn Motel, 1101 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 86
• Evidence of live pests in rooms 156, 159, and 145
Pvr Uc- DBA George’s Country Store, 14959 New Cut Road, Athens- 88
• No ware washing sink
Patton Athens POCO LLC, 22099 Us Hwy 72, Athens- 89
• Hand sink at drink station with no water
• Several containers in clean storage with food debris- cleaned (abated)
McDonald’s 31-N, 103 Hwy 31 N, Athens- 90
• Soda nozzles in lobby with brown/black residue, torn grease skimmer- skimmer thrown away
Budget Inn – Athens, 606 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 90
Yunus Isa Inc., 1606 W Market Street, Athens- 91
• No food probe available found
Marco Pizza- Athens, 22099 Hwy 72 E Suite H, Athens- 92
• No working food probe thermometer
K & S Deli and Grocery, 21745 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 92
• No food probe thermometer
L & S Food Mart, 29970 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore- 93
Panda Express #3349, 22090 Us Hwy 72, Athens- 94
• No one present with a food manager’s food safety course
Golden Eagle Nutrition, 616 Hwy 31 S., Athens- 94
• No paper towels at hand sink- replaced (abated)
Marco’s Pizza TEB Rest. Group, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 95
Heritage Food Mart, 25020 Thach Road, Elkmont- 96
2 Kool 4 Skool Learning Academy, 22175 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 97
Bojangles, 1316 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 97
Dubs Burgers, 402 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 97
Tanner Nutrition, 11940 US Hwy 31, Tanner- 97
Vintage Lane, 29940 Hwy 251, Ardmore,- 98
Publix Alabama LLC #1203 (store), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1203, 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 100
