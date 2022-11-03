The Perfect Hamburger

The Perfect Hamburger

 Courtesy photo / TasteofHome.com

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week October 24-29. The report includes critical items history.

Athens Mini Mart (Marathon Gas), 1100 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 83

• Soda nozzles with black/brown residue

• Chicken tenders, chicken breasts at 120 degrees, fish at 109 degrees

Bomar Inn Motel, 1101 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 86

• Evidence of live pests in rooms 156, 159, and 145

Pvr Uc- DBA George’s Country Store, 14959 New Cut Road, Athens- 88

• No ware washing sink

Patton Athens POCO LLC, 22099 Us Hwy 72, Athens- 89

• Hand sink at drink station with no water

• Several containers in clean storage with food debris- cleaned (abated)

McDonald’s 31-N, 103 Hwy 31 N, Athens- 90

• Soda nozzles in lobby with brown/black residue, torn grease skimmer- skimmer thrown away

Budget Inn – Athens, 606 Hwy 31 S, Athens- 90

Yunus Isa Inc., 1606 W Market Street, Athens- 91

• No food probe available found

Marco Pizza- Athens, 22099 Hwy 72 E Suite H, Athens- 92

• No working food probe thermometer

K & S Deli and Grocery, 21745 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 92

• No food probe thermometer

L & S Food Mart, 29970 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore- 93

Panda Express #3349, 22090 Us Hwy 72, Athens- 94

• No one present with a food manager’s food safety course

Golden Eagle Nutrition, 616 Hwy 31 S., Athens- 94

• No paper towels at hand sink- replaced (abated)

Marco’s Pizza TEB Rest. Group, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 95

Heritage Food Mart, 25020 Thach Road, Elkmont- 96

2 Kool 4 Skool Learning Academy, 22175 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 97

Bojangles, 1316 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 97

Dubs Burgers, 402 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 97

Tanner Nutrition, 11940 US Hwy 31, Tanner- 97

Vintage Lane, 29940 Hwy 251, Ardmore,- 98

Publix Alabama LLC #1203 (store), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99

AFC Sushi @ Publix #1203, 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 100

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you