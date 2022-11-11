Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week October 31- November 4. The report includes critical items history.
• Jiffy Food Store, 716 E. Hobbs Street, Athens- 80
• Several items held over 24 hours without dates
• Tuna salad, chicken salad, and pimento cheese at 52-55 degree
• Upon return- tuna, chicken salad, and pimento cheese at 55-60 degrees- NOIS issued
• No one with manager’s food safety course
• Mapco Express #1107- Jefferson, 801 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 88
• No soap at hand sink; hand sink blocked- both corrected on site
• No food probe thermometer
• Oakdale Food Mart (Riya, Inc.), 23010 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 91
• Slushie nozzles with black residue
• Sonic #3348, 914 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 91
• Hot water at bathroom hand sink not operable
• Lucia’s Cocina Mexicana- Madison, 12090 Suite H County Line Road, Madison- 91
• Flies present throughout ware washing area
• McDonalds- Ardmore, 26962 Main street, Ardmore- 92
• Entire TCS contents of walk in cooler temping 49-53 degrees: hamburger meat, raw bacon, shell eggs, liquid eggs, lettuce, sliced tomato, cheese, smoothie bases, frappe base. Items discarded
• Upon return, all TCS items in cooler now 40-41 degrees- abated
• Starbucks Coffee Company #10248, 1286 Hwy 72, Athens- 94
• Bar/prep hand sink reaches 94 degrees before falling and repeating
• Best Mart, 25510 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 94
• Dollar General #22809, 27472 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 94
• Food thermometer not provided. Manager brought a new one to the store- abated
• Cassie’s Cafe, 26462 First Street, Ardmore- 95
• Dollar General #9140, 30664 US Hwy 72 West, Madison- 96
• Punta Cana Caribbean Restaurant, 19230 East Limestone Road, Athens- 96
• Tighten Up Records LLC., 22230 Mooresville Road, Athens- 97
• Taqueria El Cazador #5(Commissary), 30030 Hwy 72 W., Madison- 97
• Wendy’s Athens, 1603 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 97
• Dollar General #14414, 15297 Pike Road, Athens- 98
• Taqueria El Cazador #5, 30030 Hwy 72 W., Madison- 98
• Walgreen’s #10981, 101 US Hwy 31 N., Athens- 98
• Dollar General #9671, 15024 East Limestone Road, Harvest- 99
• Sylvia’s Catering, 18676 Wells Road, Athens- 99
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.