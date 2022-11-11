New Fourth faves

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week October 31- November 4. The report includes critical items history.

• Jiffy Food Store, 716 E. Hobbs Street, Athens- 80

• Several items held over 24 hours without dates

• Tuna salad, chicken salad, and pimento cheese at 52-55 degree

• Upon return- tuna, chicken salad, and pimento cheese at 55-60 degrees- NOIS issued

• No one with manager’s food safety course

• Mapco Express #1107- Jefferson, 801 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 88

• No soap at hand sink; hand sink blocked- both corrected on site

• No food probe thermometer

• Oakdale Food Mart (Riya, Inc.), 23010 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 91

• Slushie nozzles with black residue

• Sonic #3348, 914 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 91

• Hot water at bathroom hand sink not operable

• Lucia’s Cocina Mexicana- Madison, 12090 Suite H County Line Road, Madison- 91

• Flies present throughout ware washing area

• McDonalds- Ardmore, 26962 Main street, Ardmore- 92

• Entire TCS contents of walk in cooler temping 49-53 degrees: hamburger meat, raw bacon, shell eggs, liquid eggs, lettuce, sliced tomato, cheese, smoothie bases, frappe base. Items discarded

• Upon return, all TCS items in cooler now 40-41 degrees- abated

• Starbucks Coffee Company #10248, 1286 Hwy 72, Athens- 94

• Bar/prep hand sink reaches 94 degrees before falling and repeating

• Best Mart, 25510 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 94

• Dollar General #22809, 27472 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 94

• Food thermometer not provided. Manager brought a new one to the store- abated

• Cassie’s Cafe, 26462 First Street, Ardmore- 95

• Dollar General #9140, 30664 US Hwy 72 West, Madison- 96

• Punta Cana Caribbean Restaurant, 19230 East Limestone Road, Athens- 96

• Tighten Up Records LLC., 22230 Mooresville Road, Athens- 97

• Taqueria El Cazador #5(Commissary), 30030 Hwy 72 W., Madison- 97

• Wendy’s Athens, 1603 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 97

• Dollar General #14414, 15297 Pike Road, Athens- 98

• Taqueria El Cazador #5, 30030 Hwy 72 W., Madison- 98

• Walgreen’s #10981, 101 US Hwy 31 N., Athens- 98

• Dollar General #9671, 15024 East Limestone Road, Harvest- 99

• Sylvia’s Catering, 18676 Wells Road, Athens- 99

