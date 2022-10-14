Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week October 3-7. The report includes critical items history.
• Gin House Bar-B-Que, 18060 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont- 79
• Ice machine with brown and grey residue.
• Rodent feces found throughout the building.
• Several chipped knives and torn spatula
• Taco Bell #030271, 1112 South Jefferson Street, Athens- 83
• No body fluid clean-up kit on site, no other form of V&D clean-up procedure- provided copy
• Hot water nozzles with white and brown residue. Spatulas with tears and brown residue
• Upon return, nozzles cleaned and no other damaged or dirty utensils found (abated)
• Water at ware washing at 103 degrees
• Upon return, ware washing at 123 degrees (abated)
• Sui Guru 3 Inc (Chevron), 6725 Swancott Road, Madison- 86
• Wings and pizza in hot holding at 103-127 degrees
• Upon return, All hot held items now about 135 degrees (abated)
• Build-up in ice machine
• Ice machine now clean (abated)
• Brentwood Market- Sai Chevron, 25877 Huntsville Brownsferry- 90
• Chicken wings, potato wedges, jalapeno poppers and tenders at 92 to 128 degrees.
• Upon return, PIC now using time as a public health control for hot held items. Time stamps present and policy available (abated)
• No employee present during inspection with food safety course or proof of enrollment
• Wendy’s- Madison, 11300 County Line Road, Madison- 90
• Front hand sink missing paper towels/drying device. PIC replaced during inspection (abated)
• No employee present during inspection with proof of valid food safety manager certification or proof of enrollment in approved course.
• Bethel Grocery, 27972 Bethel Road, Elkmont- 90
• Chicken tenders 129 degrees, chicken livers 119 degrees
• Upon return, chicken tenders, chicken livers and potato wedges 140-158 degrees (abated)
• Mildred’s of Ardmore, 27972 Main Street, Ardmore- 90
• Grease skimmer with broken wires, plates with chips, and knives with food debris in clean storage- removed and cleaned (abated)
• Tanner Chevron, 20531 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens- 92
• No one present with food safety course
• Momma D’s, 25501 Elkton Road, Elkmont- 92
• Ice machine with pink residue- cleaned during inspection
• Dollar General #19510, 28091 Wooley Springs, Athens, 93
• No food probe thermometer
• Dollar General #21483, 30139 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 94
• No food probe thermometer
• Uncle Bud’s Mini Mart, 20024 Hwy 127, Athens- 94
• The Village Pizza of Athens Inc., 222 Market Street, Athens- 94
• Ole Towne Cafe, 30440 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore- 95
• Sprint Mart #2301, 6744 Swancott Road, Madison- 95
• Hardees #1332, 1110 South Jefferson Street, Athens- 96
• Red Roof Inn & Suites- CB, 1218 Kelli Drive, Athens- 96
• Business observed cooling previously hot held breakfast items (eggs 52 degrees, sausage 58 degrees, gravy 58 degrees) for use the following day. Only has Cat 2 permit. PIC discarded items.
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Bakery), 100 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 97
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Deli), 100 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 97
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Meat), 100 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 97
• Econo Lodge- CB, 1500 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 98
• Days Inn- CB, 1322 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 99
• Holiday Inn- CB, 16074 Athens Limestone, Athens- 100
