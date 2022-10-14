Spicy,Homemade,Buffalo,Wings,With,Dip,And,Beer
stock photo

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week October 3-7. The report includes critical items history.

• Gin House Bar-B-Que, 18060 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont- 79

• Ice machine with brown and grey residue.

• Rodent feces found throughout the building.

• Several chipped knives and torn spatula

• Taco Bell #030271, 1112 South Jefferson Street, Athens- 83

• No body fluid clean-up kit on site, no other form of V&D clean-up procedure- provided copy

• Hot water nozzles with white and brown residue. Spatulas with tears and brown residue

• Upon return, nozzles cleaned and no other damaged or dirty utensils found (abated)

• Water at ware washing at 103 degrees

• Upon return, ware washing at 123 degrees (abated)

• Sui Guru 3 Inc (Chevron), 6725 Swancott Road, Madison- 86

• Wings and pizza in hot holding at 103-127 degrees

• Upon return, All hot held items now about 135 degrees (abated)

• Build-up in ice machine

• Ice machine now clean (abated)

• Brentwood Market- Sai Chevron, 25877 Huntsville Brownsferry- 90

• Chicken wings, potato wedges, jalapeno poppers and tenders at 92 to 128 degrees.

• Upon return, PIC now using time as a public health control for hot held items. Time stamps present and policy available (abated)

• No employee present during inspection with food safety course or proof of enrollment

• Wendy’s- Madison, 11300 County Line Road, Madison- 90

• Front hand sink missing paper towels/drying device. PIC replaced during inspection (abated)

• No employee present during inspection with proof of valid food safety manager certification or proof of enrollment in approved course.

• Bethel Grocery, 27972 Bethel Road, Elkmont- 90

• Chicken tenders 129 degrees, chicken livers 119 degrees

• Upon return, chicken tenders, chicken livers and potato wedges 140-158 degrees (abated)

• Mildred’s of Ardmore, 27972 Main Street, Ardmore- 90

• Grease skimmer with broken wires, plates with chips, and knives with food debris in clean storage- removed and cleaned (abated)

• Tanner Chevron, 20531 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens- 92

• No one present with food safety course

• Momma D’s, 25501 Elkton Road, Elkmont- 92

• Ice machine with pink residue- cleaned during inspection

• Dollar General #19510, 28091 Wooley Springs, Athens, 93

• No food probe thermometer

• Dollar General #21483, 30139 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 94

• No food probe thermometer

• Uncle Bud’s Mini Mart, 20024 Hwy 127, Athens- 94

• The Village Pizza of Athens Inc., 222 Market Street, Athens- 94

• Ole Towne Cafe, 30440 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore- 95

• Sprint Mart #2301, 6744 Swancott Road, Madison- 95

• Hardees #1332, 1110 South Jefferson Street, Athens- 96

• Red Roof Inn & Suites- CB, 1218 Kelli Drive, Athens- 96

• Business observed cooling previously hot held breakfast items (eggs 52 degrees, sausage 58 degrees, gravy 58 degrees) for use the following day. Only has Cat 2 permit. PIC discarded items.

• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Bakery), 100 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 97

• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Deli), 100 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 97

• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Meat), 100 US Hwy 31 North, Athens- 97

• Econo Lodge- CB, 1500 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 98

• Days Inn- CB, 1322 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 99

• Holiday Inn- CB, 16074 Athens Limestone, Athens- 100

