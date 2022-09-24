Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week September 12-16. The report includes critical items history.
Tienda Mexicana La Fuenta (Meat), 1000 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 83
• No working food probe thermometer
• No soap in men’s restroom
• Salsas, fajita mixes, and other prepared meats not dated
Cash & Jacks, 1406 Lindsay lane, Athens- 83
• Steak at 53 degrees, shrimp at 50 degrees, chicken at 50 degrees, beef at 51 degrees
• Upon return, chicken at 41 degrees, beef at 41 degrees, and ham at 41 degrees (abated)
• No clean-up policy- provided
Arby’s #5695, 600 W. 13th Street, Athens- 85
• Lobby ice dispensers with black and pink residue on the lip
• Upon return, ice dispensers still with black residue- NOIS issued
• Tomato at 53 degrees, turkey at 53 degrees, roast beef at 50 degrees, and cheese at 56 degrees
• Upon return, tomato at 40 degrees, turkey at 40 degrees, cheese at 39 degrees (abated)
Waffle House #740, 1507 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 85
• Ice machine with black residue
• Upon return, ice machine clean (abated)
• No sick or V&D clean-up policieås- provided copies (abated)
• Catfish Cabin II, 906 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 91
Mac’s Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 1733 South Jefferson Street, Athens- 91
Tienda Mexicana La Fuenta (Bakery), 1000 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92
• Ware washing at 101 degrees. No soap in men’s bathroom.
Las Trojas Mex Restaurant, 22051 US Hwy 72 Suite C, Athens- 92
• chipped knives in clean storage
• Simply the Best Nutrition, 800 Hwy 72 W Suite F, Athens- 94
• Quat sanitizer with no quat strips
Taco Bell #031808, 1625 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 94
Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Deli), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95
Damaged fry basket- thrown away
McDonald’s, 1529 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 95
Steak-Out, 1106 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 97
Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Bakery), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 98
Lawlers Barbecue #3, 1506 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98
