Steak

(Stock photo/ Morguefile)

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week September 12-16. The report includes critical items history.

Tienda Mexicana La Fuenta (Meat), 1000 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 83

• No working food probe thermometer

• No soap in men’s restroom

• Salsas, fajita mixes, and other prepared meats not dated

Cash & Jacks, 1406 Lindsay lane, Athens- 83

• Steak at 53 degrees, shrimp at 50 degrees, chicken at 50 degrees, beef at 51 degrees

• Upon return, chicken at 41 degrees, beef at 41 degrees, and ham at 41 degrees (abated)

• No clean-up policy- provided

Arby’s #5695, 600 W. 13th Street, Athens- 85

• Lobby ice dispensers with black and pink residue on the lip

• Upon return, ice dispensers still with black residue- NOIS issued

• Tomato at 53 degrees, turkey at 53 degrees, roast beef at 50 degrees, and cheese at 56 degrees

• Upon return, tomato at 40 degrees, turkey at 40 degrees, cheese at 39 degrees (abated)

Waffle House #740, 1507 Hwy 72 E., Athens- 85

• Ice machine with black residue

• Upon return, ice machine clean (abated)

• No sick or V&D clean-up policieås- provided copies (abated)

Catfish Cabin II, 906 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 91

Mac’s Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 1733 South Jefferson Street, Athens- 91

Tienda Mexicana La Fuenta (Bakery), 1000 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92

• Ware washing at 101 degrees. No soap in men’s bathroom.

Las Trojas Mex Restaurant, 22051 US Hwy 72 Suite C, Athens- 92

• chipped knives in clean storage

Simply the Best Nutrition, 800 Hwy 72 W Suite F, Athens- 94

• Quat sanitizer with no quat strips

Taco Bell #031808, 1625 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 94

Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Deli), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95

Damaged fry basket- thrown away

McDonald’s, 1529 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 95

Steak-Out, 1106 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 97

Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Bakery), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 98

Lawlers Barbecue #3, 1506 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you