Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week September 19-23. The report includes critical items history.
• Hard Dock Cafe @ Riverwalk Marina, 3755 Hwy 31 N., Decatur- 76
• Presence of gnats, flies, and rodent feces
• Cutting board in disrepair
• Food debris found on pans and bowls
• Several items held without dates on them: chopped lettuce, tomatoes
• Items held in refrigeration: coleslaw 47 degrees, raw fish 45 degrees, bacon 52 degrees
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Hwy 20, Madison- 80
• Presence of rodent feces and flies throughout the establishment
• Ice machine has black substance in it
• Cole slaw held at 47 degrees, ham 47 degrees, fish 74 degrees
• McDonald’s- Madison, 11178 County Line Road, Madison- 86
• Lobby ice dispensers with brown residue
• Upon return, ice dispense clean- abated
• Vanilla milk 46 degrees, chocolate milk 46 degrees
• Upon return, vanilla milk 20 degrees, chocolate milk 41 degrees (abated)
• Sabor Latino Taqueria- Hwy 31, 100 block Hwy 31 Suite M, Athens- 87
• Chicken 53 degrees, yogurt 46 degrees, eggs 48 degrees
• Chicken 40 degrees, cheese 41 degrees, yogurt 41 degrees (abated)
• Mozza Pizza & Sports Bar, 202 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 91
• Tomato 50 degrees, egg 49 degrees, cheese 50 degrees
• Bishops Pub & Grill, 12060 County Line Road, Madison- 92
• El Azteca Supermercado, 1316- A N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92
• Athens Food Mart, 14035 US Highway 72 W, Athens- 93
• How water completely shut off at kitchen hand sink- water turned on 100 degrees (abated)
• Grouded Coffee, 12120 Suite County Line Road, Madison- 94
• Ice machine with brown residue
• Ice machine clean- abated
• Tacos on the Go Mobile, 1000 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 95
• Establishment did not have chemical test papers- established purchased strips by the end of the inspection
• New China of Athens Inc., 645 Hwy 72 W., Athens- 96
• Tacos on the Go Commissary, 1000 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 96
• Family Dollar Stores of AL, Inc., #20, 515 S. Jefferson St., Athens- 96
• Big Lots #1158, 603 US Hwy 72 W., Athens- 97
• Wildwood Deli, 113 West Market Street, Athens- 97
• Hampton Inn & Suites, 1222 Kelli Drive, Athens- 98
• Lynn’s Cakes, 23773 Wooley Springs Road, Athens- 99
