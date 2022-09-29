Steak

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week September 19-23. The report includes critical items history.

• Hard Dock Cafe @ Riverwalk Marina, 3755 Hwy 31 N., Decatur- 76

• Presence of gnats, flies, and rodent feces

• Cutting board in disrepair

• Food debris found on pans and bowls

• Several items held without dates on them: chopped lettuce, tomatoes

• Items held in refrigeration: coleslaw 47 degrees, raw fish 45 degrees, bacon 52 degrees

• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Hwy 20, Madison- 80

• Presence of rodent feces and flies throughout the establishment

• Ice machine has black substance in it

• Cole slaw held at 47 degrees, ham 47 degrees, fish 74 degrees

• McDonald’s- Madison, 11178 County Line Road, Madison- 86

• Lobby ice dispensers with brown residue

• Upon return, ice dispense clean- abated

• Vanilla milk 46 degrees, chocolate milk 46 degrees

• Upon return, vanilla milk 20 degrees, chocolate milk 41 degrees (abated)

• Sabor Latino Taqueria- Hwy 31, 100 block Hwy 31 Suite M, Athens- 87

• Chicken 53 degrees, yogurt 46 degrees, eggs 48 degrees

• Chicken 40 degrees, cheese 41 degrees, yogurt 41 degrees (abated)

• Mozza Pizza & Sports Bar, 202 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 91

• Tomato 50 degrees, egg 49 degrees, cheese 50 degrees

• Bishops Pub & Grill, 12060 County Line Road, Madison- 92

• El Azteca Supermercado, 1316- A N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92

• Athens Food Mart, 14035 US Highway 72 W, Athens- 93

• How water completely shut off at kitchen hand sink- water turned on 100 degrees (abated)

• Grouded Coffee, 12120 Suite County Line Road, Madison- 94

• Ice machine with brown residue

• Ice machine clean- abated

• Tacos on the Go Mobile, 1000 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 95

• Establishment did not have chemical test papers- established purchased strips by the end of the inspection

• New China of Athens Inc., 645 Hwy 72 W., Athens- 96

• Tacos on the Go Commissary, 1000 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 96

• Family Dollar Stores of AL, Inc., #20, 515 S. Jefferson St., Athens- 96

• Big Lots #1158, 603 US Hwy 72 W., Athens- 97

• Wildwood Deli, 113 West Market Street, Athens- 97

• Hampton Inn & Suites, 1222 Kelli Drive, Athens- 98

• Lynn’s Cakes, 23773 Wooley Springs Road, Athens- 99

