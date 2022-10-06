Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week September 26-30. The report includes critical items history.
• Golden Phoenix, 516 Hwy 72 W, Athens- 87
• Grease skimmer with broken wires in use- discarded (abated)
• Shrimp 53 degrees, cabbage 53 degrees, beef 50 degrees
• Upon return- chicken 41 degrees, tomato 40 degrees, shrimp 41 degrees (abated)
• Jack’s #220, 307 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 87
• Food debris found on several pans in clean storage
• Employee observed washing a utensil in the hand sink. The employee was educated and the utensil rewashed appropriately
• Burrito Express, 220 French Farms Blvd. S, Athens- 92
• Several skimmers with broken wires. Several plastic containers in clean storage with food debris- thrown out and rewashed (abated)
• Mia’s Cafe, 30694 US Hwy 72, Madison- 93
• Skimmer with broken wire and whisks with food debris in clean storage- removed and cleaned (abated)
• Touchdown Wings, 935 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 95
• Whitt’s Barbecue 1-A, Inc., 525 S Marion St., Athens- 95
• McDonald Playcare Inc., 14484 Bledsoe Rd., Athens- 96
• Athens Express Liquor LLC, 802 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97
• Subway #49408 YASHI INC, 100 US Hwy 31 S, Athens- 97
• Revive Cafe, 102 N Clinton St., Athens- 98
• Yoon Corporation dba Wow Donuts, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 98
• Athens Limestone Hospital, 700 W Market St., Athens- 99
