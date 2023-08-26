Wayne Reynolds, of Athens, Ala., was reelected to serve his sixth two-year term as VVA’s National Treasurer. A U.S. Army veteran, Reynolds served in Vietnam in 1968-1969 with the 95th Evacuation Hospital and the 22nd Surgical Hospital.
Wayne Reynolds was reelected for a sixth term as National Treasurer of VVA at the 21st National Convention in Orlando, Fla., having previously served five terms as Treasurer from 2001-2003, and 2011-2019. He did not seek reelection in 2019 due to an Agent Orange-related leukemia and is healthy now and ready to serve again.
A Life Member of VVA, he has also been Alabama State President since 1998, and served for three years as President of Chapter 511 in Athens, Ala. As a member of the Council of State Council Presidents, Wayne fully supports their role in the leadership of VVA, committed to honest and complete disclosure of the business of VVA with all members. He served in Vietnam with the 95th Evacuation Hospital and 22nd Surgical Hospital in 1968-69.
Wayne has been married to Carol Reynolds for 53 years, and they have two children and two grandchildren. He’s the oldest of twelve children and his father was a World War II and Korean War Veteran. He holds a master’s degree in finance from the University of Georgia and a doctorate in education from Auburn University. For 20 years he was the owner and CEO of his own business; he is also a retired public-school superintendent, a registered nurse, and an elected member of the Alabama State Board of Education since 2018.
