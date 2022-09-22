If you drove past the Athens Boys and Girls Club on Washington Street this past Monday after school, you would have heard the sounds of drums pounding out the beat of one huge heart.
15 children came together to begin a rhythmic learning journey. Seeing a video of a drum camp that was held at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, in Decatur, Ala. inspired me to write a grant, and with the help of T.R.A.I.L. and the Athens Arts League, the plan to ultimately develop two groups of young percussionists in Athens is coming alive.
As the Scout House construction approaches completion, the Athens Arts League has begun expansion of their concert and music programs. Athens Arts League has been fortunate to have the expertise and assistance of Aaron Plunkett, the percussion instructor with the Decatur Youth Symphony. He has found time in his busy schedule to instruct and facilitate this group.
The children are from all walks of life and are learning the intricacies of connecting rhythmically by cooperating with the instructor, honoring the group, and expressing their own joy while beating a Tubano Drum.
The plan does not stop at the twice monthly group class with Mr. Plunkett. There are big plans for bigger beats as the children develop the confidence to perform at a variety of public events. You can expect to see them wearing their t-shirts with the group’s name, Tubano Thunder, proudly displayed.
Although most of the members are not old enough to try out now, they will learn to expand their horizons by finding the courage and the opportunity to try out for a big band someday. As the youth percussion group, Tubano Thunder, comes together, may the beat of their drums heighten our senses and help us better understand the rhythm of life. and the beat goes on.
