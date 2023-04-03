The Limestone Child Advocacy Center kicked off Child Abuse Prevention Month Saturday with the 2nd Annual Motorcycle Charity Ride. More than 30 riders came out to help bring awareness and raise money for the LCAC. The ride concluded at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex where children and their families were waiting to greet them.
Riders began their journey at Redstone Harley-Davidson and made their way through Limestone County. Meanwhile, children and families enjoyed a fun Kid’s Festival, which was added this year. The Kid’s Festival included games; inflatables; face-painting; and food trucks, including The Optimist Club, Rita’s Italian Ice, and Taste of Maine.
Bikers Against Child Abuse, Limestone County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, and Greene Bookmobile are among the vendors who took part in the fundraiser.
“I am very thankful to all the riders for coming out with the bad weather the night before and the strong winds Saturday morning. I look forward to next year’s ride and hope to grow the event each year. A very special thank you to BACA for helping with the logistics of the ride,” LCAC Community Awareness Coordinator Christina Bowsher said.
The Athens Iron Order Motorcycle Club Silver Dollar Crew participated in Saturday’s event in an effort to ensure that local causes receive local dollars. The ride raised more than $1,350 and the Iron Order Motorcycle Club presented the LCAC with a check at the event. The Optimist club also plans on donating the proceeds from their food truck.
Club Vice President Chris “Steez” Bippen said, “We’ve been working Toys for Tots and Bikes or Bust for many years. Right now, we are trying to focus more on right here in Limestone County, the Athens area, and the west Madison area.”
The ride was a windy one for riders, but according to Steez, “It was a great ride.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.