Limestone County District 4 Commissioner, LaDon Townsend, will close Cabbage Ridge Rd about midway of roadway today beginning at 8:00am to 1:00pm to replace cross drain. Please pay attention to road signage and use extreme caution for workers and equipment in this area.
William Ellis Wheatley Jr., 87, Athens, died December 23 at Limestone Health Facility. There will be a 11am Graveside Service Thursday at Lentzville Cemetery, Matt Taylor officiating. No visitation planned. Spry Funeral Home in Athens directing.
Gerald Kenneth Ford (Gerry), 80, born May 22, 1941 in Milan, Michigan. He received the inheritance reserved for him in Heaven on December 25, 2021. Survivors include his wife Marilyn (Cline) Ford, sisters, Joan (Ford) Rice, Judy (Ford) Falk and Janett Ford. Also, his nephews Will Moller and …
William Roy Holmes, 96 of Sheffield, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 7:00-8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. There will be a graveside service Friday, December 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Dement Cemetery with Larry Kilpatrick…
