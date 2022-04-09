Beginning Monday, April 11, 2022, between the hours of 8 a.m. through 3:30 p.m., Seven Mile Post Rd. will be closed between New Cut Rd. and Quinn Rd., to replace cross drains. This work will continue throughout the week, during the same hours each day, until completed.
Road closure update
Amy Ruth Read, 97 of Athens, Alabama, died Friday, April 8, 2022 at her residence. Services will be 1pm Wednesday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with burial in Roselawn Cemetery, visitation is from 12noon until service at Spry Funeral Home. Mrs. Read was born March 14, 1925 in Athens,…
Mar 15, 1929 - Apr 7, 2022 Eugene Wood, 93, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born March 15, 1929 in East Limestone, AL. Gene was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church in Huntsville, a faithful Christian and a very good man. He was a Korean War veteran, reaching the r…
