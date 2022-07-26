Lisa Roberts, a student at Athens High School, has been selected to represent Athens as a National Youth Correspondent to the 2022 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University.
Roberts joins a select group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media.
Roberts was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies. National Youth correspondents participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision making stimulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media. The experiential portion of the program is complemented by speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community.
Presenters include prominent journalists, CEOs of major media outlets, researchers, and recent college graduates successfully entering the field. Past speakers have included Hoda Kotb from NBC, Brain Lamb from C-SPAN, Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Carol Guzy, and Susan Goldberg from National Geographic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.