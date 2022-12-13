Last week, second grade students from SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary visited Athens High School for a combined project with Athens High School engineering students. While they were there, they also had an opportunity to see and operate robots designed and built by the engineering class at Athens High.
Several of the high school students demonstrated their creations and spent time helping the younger students drive or operate them. The young students were noticeably excited for the hands on experience.
Athens High School math and engineering teacher Andrew Risner said, “We do robotics in our engineering class. A couple of students built a remote control car, and then they programmed it. They also did a project in class where they built an elevator simulation and they programmed that.”
Another robot the second graders were able to operate was one built with a Mars Rover type mission.
Risner said, “They had to go into a room without watching. They couldn’t see where they were, so they used Face Time on their iPhones, and they retrieved a few objects and took them to a designated location.”
