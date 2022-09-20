As part of the 2022 United Way of Athens-Limestone Week of Caring, members of the Athens Rotary Club and other volunteers came together Saturday morning to give back. The group worked to freshen up the landscape Mapleleaf — the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama’s residential home located on Elm Street.
Led by Service Project Chair Rich Caldwell, nine Rotarians and a few other community members pulled weeds, cut and trimmed bushes, and spread mulch throughout flower beds.
Rotarian Sally Marks reflected on the project, “It was a great morning with fellow Rotarians giving back to the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama,” Marks said. “Service projects are a key component in fulfilling the Rotary’s four-way test and the club’s motto, which is Service above Self.”
“We are truly fortunate to live and work in a community that takes pride in helping others,” said a Foundation for Mental Health Facebook post.
The 2022 United Way of Athens-Limestone Week of Caring will continue through Sept. 23 with several more projects planned. For more information on the United Way and the Week of Caring, please call (256) 233-2323 during normal business hours.
