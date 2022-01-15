The Alabama Department of Transportation’s $3.6 million roundabout project at Highway 251 and Lindsay Lane is receiving some of its final features, but in a statement released Friday afternoon, officials are “not able to specify a timeline for completion.”
“Everything depends on the weather,” ALDOT said. Items to be completed before Hwy 251 reopens include the pouring of sidewalks and installation of lighting. Rain and cold temperatures have been the two major obstacles.
“The thing with the concrete is they have to have the surface temperature warm enough for about 72 hours, or it will crack or won’t set correctly. That is difficult to do with some of the lows we have had recently,” ALDOT North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said. In a bit of good news, sunshine and warmer temperatures Thursday and Friday allowed workers the conditions needed to pour a portion of the sidewalks and install poles for lighting.
According to Burkett, upon completion of the sidewalks and lighting for Hwy 251, drivers can expect it to re-open. Lindsay Lane is likely to remain closed for a short time following to allow its sidewalks and lighting to be completed.
