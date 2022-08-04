The Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist (Athens, Ala.) Association Women’s Conference recently announced their 2022 scholarship winners.
Victor Dunagan
Victor Dunagan, a 2022 graduate of Sparkman High School in Harvest, is the first-place winner and recipient of a $1,000 scholarship.
Dunagan maintained a 4.7 GPA and earned a composite score of 33 on the ACT.
He served at the VP and president of the Student Government Association, president of the Sparkman Service Organization and a cabinet member of the National Honor Society.
He was a member of the Beta Club and High Executive Board at Sparkman, as well as an athlete on the track team.
He was a volunteer at the House of Harvest and Downtown Rescue Mission among other places.
He is the son of Shalonda Dunagan.
He will attend Vanderbilt University where he will major in engineering.
Daviyanna Young
Athens High School 2022 graduate Daviyanna Young is the winner and recipient of the $500 second place scholarship.
At AHS, she maintained a 4.3 GPA and earned a composite score of 31 on the ACT.
Young was an honor roll student who participated in the National Beta Club, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and the Rho Kappa Honor Society for the Social Sciences.
She was the president of the AHS Student Government Association for the 2021-22 school term.
David and Angelia Young are her parents.
She is a member of the Little Zion M.B. Church in Athens.
Young will attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham where she will major in nursing.
Rasia Graves
Rasia Graves is the recipient of the $500 third place book stipend.
Graves is a 2022 graduate of Sparkman High School. She was an honor roll student who maintained a 4.2 GPA and earned a 27 composite score on her ACT.
She was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Service Organization, varsity soccer and varsity track.
Toni and Robin Graves are the parents of Rasia. She is a member of the Pine Grove M.B. Church where she is a member of the usher board.
She will attend Tennessee State University where she will major in biology.
Luke McCauley
Luke McCauley is the recipient of a $500 scholarship and a 2-year college scholarship.
McCauley graduated from Sparkman High School with a 3.0 GPA.
He was a member of JROTC for four years and was a Cadet Second LT. He was a member of the Raiders team and participated in leadership training.
In addition to his involvement in JROTC, he was also a member of the chess team.
Heather McCauley is Luke’s mother.
He is a member of the Pine Grove M.B. Church where he is a member of Boys to Men, the Angelic Coral Choir and the Youth Usher Board.
He will attend the Marion Military Institute in Marion, Ala.
