This week, the weather is finally cooperating and giving crews a window of opportunity to complete the final paving on Hwy. 251 needed to open the highly anticipated roundabout located at the highway’s intersection with Lindsay Lane.
“The weather last week did not help, but we are anticipating progress this week,” Alabama Department of Transportation North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said.
The construction engineer for the project met with the contractors Monday afternoon to discuss a timeline going forward.
“They are doing final paving on Alabama 251 this week. We are anticipating opening 251 around the middle of next week, with Lindsay Lane to follow a little later in the month, if weather permits, Burkett said. “The contractor still has concrete work that needs to be completed along Lindsay Lane.”
