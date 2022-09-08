Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall speak while on the royal barge during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London Sunday June 3, 2012. More than 1,000 boats will sail down the River Thames on Sunday in a flotilla tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's 60 years on the throne that organizers are calling the biggest pageant on the river for 350 years. (AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool)