The world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II as the Royal Family announces the monarch's death.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," said the Royal Family on their official Twitter. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
All four of her children and her grandson, Prince William, traveled to Balmoral where the Queen had been since July.
The Queen, who was Britain's longest reigning monarch, was 96 at the time of her death. This year the world watched as the Royal Family celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the queen “embodied continuity and the unity of the British nation over 70 years. I retain the memory of a friend of France, a queen of hearts who marked as never before her country and her century.”
Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, tweeted, “Germany remains forever grateful that she stretched out her hand to us in reconciliation after the terror of World War II.”
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth, her son and former Prince of Wales, Charles, is now King and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is now the Queen Consort.
The Queen's death comes soon after appointing Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of Britain following the resignation of Boris Johnson. Truss was the first Prime Minister appointed by the Queen at a location other than Buckingham Palace.
According to the Palace, the King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral until Friday.
This is a developing story.
