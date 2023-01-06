Mating season for coyotes is just a few weeks away, which will increase the possibility of seeing one during the daytime hours. Many residents see the coyote as a pest and opt to hunt them in an effort to protect their property. There is no closed season on coyotes, but there are rules and license requirements residents must follow.
The News Courier spoke to conservation education specialist with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Marianne Mauldin about what people need to know prior to hunting coyotes.
NC: Is a license required for hunting coyote in Alabama?
Mauldin: Yes, in order to hunt coyotes during regular daytime hours, either a small game or an all game hunting license is required for residents aged 16-64, and nonresidents age 16+. Alabama resident landowners and their (resident) immediate family do not need this license if they are hunting coyotes on their own property during regular daytime hours.
NC: Is there a limit on how many coyotes can be killed or an official season?
Mauldin: No closed season for coyotes during daylight hours on private or leased land. No bag limit. On public land, additional seasonal rules may apply. There is a special nighttime season for coyotes, the last day was Nov. 1, 2022. Nighttime hunting for coyotes/swine is not allowed on public land.
NC: What is required for hunting coyote at night?
Mauldin: In order to hunt coyotes at night, the NIGHTTIME FERAL SWINE / COYOTE HUNTING LICENSE is required, and this allows for the hunting of feral swine and coyote at night on private or leased lands during special season dates. Night hunting for coyotes/swine is only allowed on private or leased lands (not allowed on public lands). There are no exemptions for landowners or age.
NC: Is a license required to shoot a coyote on one’s personal property?
Mauldin: Alabama resident landowners and their (resident) immediate family do not need a license if they are hunting coyotes on their own property during regular daylight hours. They DO need the nighttime feral swine/coyote hunting license if they are hunting feral swine or coyotes at night.
Mauldin also stressed that a hunting license does not exempt someone from local laws and ordinances and that it may be unlawful to discharge a firearm within some city limits.
“Public lands also provide opportunities to hunt coyotes and feral swine. Public land properties have additional rules and information depending on if it’s a Wildlife Management Area, National Forest, or other open-permit public land. Visit www.outdooralabama.com for complete information about all season dates and to purchase a license,” Mauldin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.