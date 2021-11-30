During the holiday season, homes are often filled with beautiful decorations, seasonal plants, delicious food and visiting friends and family. Many of the traditional items that fill our homes can cause great harm to family pets. Dr. Lori White, veterinarian at Village Veterinary Clinic, sat down to talk about some of the dangers pets often encounter during the holidays.
Decorations
As families decorate and wrap presents, they need to keep a close eye on the cat. “I think the big danger is in cats because they eat linear objects such as strings, ribbons or tinsel. A cat will eat that and what that will do is cause a blockage in the intestines. Its very dangerous because it can be very harmful to the intestines,” White explained.
Foods
The most common ailment White sees during the holidays is pets who have gotten sick from eating table food. She urges pet owners to avoid feeding table scraps to their pets. She said, “Some of the foods that we eat, they like to feed it to their dogs. I promise you, every single year we will see some really sick dogs. We eat kind of fatty stuff, so any kind of pork, skin off a turkey or chicken, we will see that. Bones are awful, especially chick and turkey bones. They will cause impactions. Dogs will get them in a small enough piece but it will not make it past their stomach. At some point it can cause a blockage and I have seen them cause death in little dogs. It blocks and nothing can go through and eventually perforate the intestine. We would have to surgically remove them but often, by the time people bring them to us, they can die.”
Chocolate can cause illness, especially if eaten in large quantities. “Chocolate is not as toxic as people think but we would see toxicity when a smaller dog ate a ton of it. It will definitely cause vomiting, diarrhea and make them sick,” White said.
There are many holiday foods that are toxic to pets or will cause them to become sick, including:
ham
chocolate
garlic
leeks
onions
grapes
raisins
raw and mashed potatoes
raw dough
canned cranberry
pre-made desserts
pie filling
stuffing/dressing
macadamia nuts
milk
raw meat, eggs or fish
Foods that are safe for pets include:
carrots celery
corn (NO COB)
sweet potatoes
green beans
apples with no core or seeds
pumpkin
rice
quinoa
small amounts of cheese
turkey (no skin, fat or bones)
Plants
Poinsettias are a holiday favorite and although they can make a pet sick if eaten in large quantities and can cause drooling,mouth irritation and vomiting in cats, White explained, “Poinsettias are not as toxic as people think but mistletoe and holly berries are. Mistletoe is potentially deadly.”
Plants that can cause serious illness in pets include:
poinsettias
mistletoe
holly
amaryllis
lilies
Christmas cactus
Christmas rose
ivy
daffodils
tulips
chrysanthemums
Visitors
For many pets, the holidays can be stressful especially when new people come for a visit and their normal environment is suddenly filled with unfamiliar things. White suggested, “Many times, cats hate changes like putting a Christmas tree up. They will urinate and there are things on the tree that can make them sick. Also, certain dogs get very stressed out when you bring a bunch of people over. It’a very important that people watch for that and recognize it.”
Finding a quiet place might need to be part of your holiday planning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.