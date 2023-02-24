Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 until midnight Sunday, Feb. 26, the city of Athens and Limestone County will participate in the Alabama 2023 Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.
This will be the 12th year for the sales tax holiday since it was enacted.
The tax-free weekend is designed to help Alabamians prepare for emergency situations by stocking up on common items all people would need but with limitations.
There will be no sales tax on the following items as long as they are $60 or less:
• batteries
• flashlights
• weather radios
• tarps
• plywood (and other items for protecting windows during storms)
• ice chests/coolers
• ice packs
• first aid kits
• fire, smoke and carbon
dioxide detectors
Also included in the Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday are portable generators less than $1,000, and cords.
To learn more about this weekend’s tax holiday, visit alabamaretail.org/alabamasalestaxholidays.
