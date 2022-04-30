On Tuesday, Sallie Cowart Brock, author of “Dared to Soar! — Memories of the Music,” presented the Athens High School Golden Eagles band with a $10,000 check.
Brock presented the check, garnered from the profits of her book, at the Eagle’s spring concert.
“The Athens Band Program is blessed with a rich history of pride and excellence. Mrs. Sallie Cowart Brock devoted five years of her life researching the history of our band program, ultimately creating ‘They Dared to Soar!’ said Ty Parker, Athens High School Band Director.
Brock is the daughter of James Cowart, a former band director at AHS and the namesake of James L. Cowart Elementary.
Her book focuses on 1938 to 2000 and tells the history of the Pride of Athens Golden Eagle Marching Band. The book includes interviews with band alumni, photos, stories, tributes, etc. The book released in late 2021.
“The band and I are beyond grateful for Mrs. Sallie’s hard work on this project. The history found in ‘They Dared to Soar!’ is the solid foundation needed as we continue the band’s tradition of excellence into the bright future ahead of us,” said Parker.
A portion of the funds from Brock will be given to the Athens Middle School band. Parker plans to use the funds primarily for instruments and technology equipment.
