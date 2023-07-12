Come down to the Athens Farmers Market, Saturday, July 15, for and shop with local vendors for fresh vegetables, produce, flowers, baked goods, meats, crafts and much more. Kids will have the opportunity to create their own craft with the Master Gardeners and music will be provided by the Alabama Harpist from 9-11 a.m.
The Athens Farmers Market’s Saturday Market is open from 8 a.m. until noon and is located at 409 Green Street in Athens. The following vendors are scheduled to attend the next market.
Producers
• King Family Farm - cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, cabbage, green beans, bell pepper, hot peppers, onions, beets, squash, zucchini, canned goods.
• Sweetgrass Farm - Premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork. Seven flavors of ground and link sausages. Beef from pasture-raised Black Angus and Hereford cross cows. All animals born and raised on our farm and supplemented with non-GMO feeds. All meat packaged in a USDA facility. Chicken breast, leg/thigh quarters, whole chicken. Cage free, non-GMO eggs. Fresh cut, chemical free, locally grown flowers. Fresh blueberries. Frozen blackberries.
• Hays Mill Farms - whole chicken, eggs, and pork
• Hanna Holler Farm - onions, garlic, lettuce. Pork, beef, lamb. Jams: peach bourbon, strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, strawberry-blueberry, apple butter, pepper jelly. Handmade wood cutting boards
• Michael Craig - blueberries and produce
• S&J Produce Farms - blackberries, Heirloom tomatoes, sweet corn
• Moon & Stars Honey - local honey in a variety of sizes
• Twisted Cedar Farm - non gmo/corn and soy free pork, chicken
• Rose & Graham Farm - cucumbers, squash, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes, green beans, okra, pickles, and Sun Drop cakes
• Sweetie Pie Farm - bouquet bar (sunflowers, zinnias, mahogany splendor hibiscus). Cutie Pies mason jar arrangements
• Vibrant Vines Collective - various house plants
• Daly Farm - sweet corn and okra
• Hardin Branch Farms - fresh flowers and grab and go bouquets
Prepared Foods
• Recentered Roasters - coffee, muffins, wafle-bitte waffles.
• Driftwood Dragonfly - hot and cold organic herbal teas and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, honey, homemade sourdough bread, sourdough granola, blueberry kombucha, and herbal body care.
• Aquanette's Fried Pies - homemade fried pies in various flavors
• Tutt & Tutt's - Relish our relish, Chess pies, sour cream cornbread, cheese chips, garlic pickle
• Carrie's Kitchen - caramel cake, angel food cake, cinnamon rolls, cranberry streusel muffins, banana walnut bread, pecan wedding cookies, peanut butter cup cookies (gluten free), baklava, raisin bread, multigrain bread, baguettes, pumpernickel, rosemary garlic bread, yeast rolls, and warm buttermilk biscuits
• G&K Gourmet Kreations LLC - gluten and sugar free mini muffins: lemon zest, peanut butter and chocolate, muffins: blueberry, apricot and honey, cookies: peanut butter maple, rosemary sugar with honey glaze, strawberry sugar with frosting, doggie treats: peanut butter, Jazzed Up crackers: two alarm, candied hickory, cornbread mini muffins. Sale items: seasoned rice blends, rubs and seasonings, and seasoned tasty taters
• No Mo Cakes Mama - cinnamon rolls, cookies, brownies and frozen lemonades
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles - candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays, massage oils, and body wash.
• Tracy Chastain - handmade paper crafts
• Beth Haney Art – face painting
• Red Wolf Soaps - handmade soaps and beard products
• The Tiedeye - hand dyed shirts and towels
• Backyard Krafts - sewn and wood crafts
• S&J Creations - custom sublimation tumblers, kids cups, keychains and more
• Freehand Clayworks - handmade pottery
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.