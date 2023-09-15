Come down to the Athens Farmers Market, Saturday, Sept. 16, and shop with local vendors for fresh vegetables, produce, flowers, baked goods, meats, crafts and much more. Lance Turner will perform from 9-11 a.m and the Master Gardeners will have a fun craft for kids.
The Athens Farmers Market is located at 409 W. Green Street in Athens and is open Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
Producers
• King Family Farm — cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, green beans, bell pepper, hot peppers, onions, beets, squash, zucchini, canned goods.
• Sweetgrass Farm — Premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork. Seven flavors of ground and link sausages. Beef from pasture-raised Black Angus and Hereford cross cows. All animals born and raised on our farm. Supplemented with non-GMO feeds. All meat packaged in a USDA facility. Cage free, non-GMO eggs. Fresh cut, chemical free, locally grown flowers.
• Hays Mill Farms — Whole Chicken, Eggs, and Pork
• Hanna Holler Farm — Lamb, pork, beef, jams, sweet relish, spicy relish, honey nut squash, and cutting boards
• Moon & Stars Honey — local honey in a variety of sizes
• Rose & Graham Farm — fresh local produce, canned goods
• Twisted Cedar Farm — non gmo/corn and soy free pork and chicken
• Hardin Branch Farm — seasonal flower bouquets
• Pea Ridge Farm — variety of local produce
• Larry Underwood — variety of local produce
• Vibrant Vines — various house plants
Prepared Foods
• Recentered Roasters — coffee, muffins, wafle-bitte waffles
• Driftwood Dragonfly -hot and cold organic herbal teas and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, and herbal body care
• Taylor’s Cool Treats — fresh squeezed lemonade, snowcones
• Sweet Pea Bakery — Sweet pea bakery- sourdough bread, sourdough sandwich bread, sourdough focaccia, scones, pumpkin bread, sourdough pretzels, sourdough cinnamon rolls and sourdough bagels
• Carrie’s Kitchen — Blueberry Muffins, Pumpkin Pecan Sweet Rolls, Cranberry Streusel Cake, Banana Bread loaves, Peanut Butter Cup Cookies (GF), Baklava, Raisin Bread, Jalapeño Cheddar Bread, Multigrain Bread, Baguettes, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Garlic Bread, Yeast Rolls, Buttermilk Biscuits
• G&K Gourmet Kreations LLC — Candied Garlic, Candied Lemon Slices, Pickled Vidalia Onions, Jalapeño Mustard Slaw, Cowboy Candy, Seasoned Rice Blends, Seasoned Bean Soups and a couple of surprises.
• No Mo Cakes Mama — cookies, mini cakes, cake jars, brownies, cinnamon rolls and frozen lemonades
• Blue Bird Bakery — cookies, fall macarons
• Aquanette’s Fried Pies — variety of fried pies, desserts, jams
• April’s Love Bites — baked sweets and cheesecakes
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles — candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays, massage oils, and body wash
• Red Wolf Soaps — handmade soaps and beard products
• Beth Haney Art — face painting
• Backyard Krafts — sewn and wood crafts
• Greenehouse Candles — hand poured soy candles and melts
