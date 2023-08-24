Come down to the Athens Farmers Market, Saturday, August 26, and shop with local vendors for fresh vegetables, produce, flowers, baked goods, meats, crafts and much more. Drew Clemmons will be performing live from 9-11 a.m. Kids will have the opportunity to create their own craft with the Master Gardeners.
Producers
• King Family Farm - cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, green beans, bell pepper, hot peppers, onions, beets, squash, zucchini, canned goods.
• Sweetgrass Farm - Premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork. Seven flavors of ground and link sausages. Beef from pasture-raised Black Angus and Hereford cross cows. All animals born and raised on our farm. Supplemented with non-GMO feeds. All meat packaged in a USDA facility. Cage free, non-GMO eggs.
• Fresh cut, chemical free, locally grown flowers.
• Hays Mill Farms - Whole Chicken, Eggs, and Pork
• Hanna Holler Farm - Lamb, pork, beef, jams, sweet relish, spicy relish, honey nut squash, garlic, cucumbers and cutting boards.
• Moon & Stars Honey - local honey in a variety of sizes
• Rose & Graham Farm - fresh local produce, canned goods
• Twisted Cedar Farm - non gmo/corn and soy free pork and chicken.
• Pea Ridge Farm - variety of local produce
• Larry Underwood - variety of local produce
• Bodacious Plant Nursery and Tastemaker Spices
• Vibrant Vines - various house plants
Prepared Foods
• Taylor's Cool Treats - fresh squeezed lemonade, snowcones
• Recentered Roasters - coffee, muffins, wafle-bitte waffles
• Driftwood Dragonfly -hot and cold organic herbal teas and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, and herbal body care
• Tutt & Tutt's - Relish our relish, Chess pies, sour cream cornbread, Cheese chips, garlic pickle
• Sweet Pea Bakery - sourdough bread (classic artesian, garlic herb, jalapeño cheddar, chocolate chip), sourdough sandwich bread, sourdough focaccia( classic and garlic rosemary), sourdough cinnamon rolls, lemon blueberry scones
• Carrie’s Kitchen - Blueberry Streusel Muffins, Coconut Lime White Chocolate Chip Cookies, Mocha Muffins, Strawberry Lemonade Cake, Peanut Butter Star Cookies (GF), Lemon Sweet Rolls, Baklava, Raisin Bread, Jalapeño Cheddar Bread, Multigrain Bread, Baguettes, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Garlic Bread, Yeast Rolls, Buttermilk Biscuits
• G&K Gourmet Kreations LLC - Seasoned Rice Blends - New Flavors
Jalapeno & Cheddar Cornbread Minis, Scallion & Banana Pepper Cornbread Minis, Jalapeno Mustard Slaw, Cowboy Candy, Pickled Vidalia Onions, Cinnamon & Apple Sugar Cookies, Two Alarm Fire Crackers, Candied Hickory Crackers, Sale Items
• No Mo Cakes Mama -cookies,cake cups, cinnamon rolls, frozen lemonades, cinnamon pecans
• Aquanette's Fried Pies - variety of fried pies, desserts, jams
• Julianna Lauritzen - baked goods
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles - candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays, massage oils, and body wash.
• Red Wolf Soaps - handmade soaps and beard products
• The Tiedeye - hand dyed shirts and towels
• Backyard Krafts - sewn and wood crafts.
• Greenehouse Candles - hand poured soy candles and melts
• The Potter's Hand - handmade pottery
• SJ Creations - custom sublimation items
• Freehand Clayworks - handmade ceramics
