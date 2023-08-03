Come down to the Athens Farmers Market, Saturday, August 5, and shop with local vendors for fresh vegetables, produce, flowers, baked goods, meats, crafts and much more. Kids will have the opportunity to create their own craft with the Master Gardeners. This week’s craft will be popsicle stick grasshoppers.
Music will be provided by Drew Carter & Jay Sims from 9-11 a.m.
The Athens Farmers Market’s Saturday Market is open from 8 a.m. until noon and is located at 409 Green Street in Athens. The following vendors are scheduled to attend the next market.
Producers
• King Family Farm - cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, green beans, bell pepper, hot peppers, onions, beets, squash, zucchini, canned goods.
• Sweetgrass Farm - Premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork. Seven flavors of ground and link sausages. Beef from pasture-raised Black Angus and Hereford cross cows. All animals born and raised on our farm. Supplemented with non-GMO feeds. All meat packaged in a USDA facility. Cage free, non-GMO eggs. Fresh cut, chemical free, locally grown flowers.
• Hays Mill Farms - whole chicken, eggs, and pork
• Hanna Holler Farm - onions, garlic. pork, beef, lamb. Jams: peach bourbon, strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, strawberry-blueberry, apple butter, pepper jelly. Handmade wood cutting boards
• Michael Craig - tomatoes, okra, peas
• Moon & Stars Honey - local honey in a variety of sizes
• Twisted Cedar Farm - non gmo/corn and soy free pork, chicken. Fresh squeezed lemonade.
• Rose & Graham Farm - Eggs, salsa, pickles, Christmas pickles,
• Okra, tomatoes, cucumbers, butter beans, Sun-drop cakes
• Pea Ridge Farm - variety of local produce
• Larry Underwood - variety of local produce
• Vibrant Vines Collective - various rare and common house plants
• Bodacious Plant Nursery and Tastemaker Spices
Prepared Foods
• Happi Pappi Food Truck
• Recentered Roasters - coffee, muffins, wafle-bitte waffles
• Driftwood Dragonfly -hot and cold organic herbal teas and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, honey, and herbal body care
• Tutt & Tutt's - Relish our relish, Chess pies, sour cream cornbread, Cheese chips, garlic pickle
• Sweet Pea Bakery - sourdough bread, jalapeño cheddar sourdough bread, sourdough sandwich bread, sourdough rosemary focaccia, sourdough glazed donuts, sourdough cinnamon rolls
• Carrie’s Kitchen - chocolate cake with caramel cream cheese frosting, oatmeal cake, blueberry muffins, orange sweet rolls, lemon pound cake slices, peanut butter star cookies (GF), baklava, raisin bread, multigrain bread, baguettes, pumpernickel, rosemary garlic bread, yeast rolls, buttermilk biscuits
• G&K Gourmet Kreations LLC – gluten and sugar free: chocolate muffins; muffins: jalapeno & cheddar minis; cookies: molasses, peanut butter; crackers: candied hickory, Two Alarm Fire; canned: jalapeno mustard slaw, Cowboy Candy; dog treats: peanut butter; sale items: various goodies
• No Mo Cakes Mama - cinnamon rolls, cake cups, brownies, cookies and frozen lemonade.
• Aquanette's Fried Pies
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles - candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays, massage oils, and body wash
• Beth Haney Art - Face Painting
• Red Wolf Soaps - handmade soaps and beard products
• The Tiedeye - hand dyed shirts and towels
• Backyard Krafts - sewn and wood craft
• Greenehouse Candles - hand poured soy candles and melts
• Potter's Hand - handmade pottery
• Fuller Farms - Goat Milk Soap
• Freehand Clayworks - handmade clay pieces
