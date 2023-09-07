Come down to the Athens Farmers Market, Saturday, September 7, and shop with local vendors for fresh vegetables, produce, flowers, baked goods, meats, crafts and much more. The Athens Dulcimers will perform from 9-11 a.m.
The Athens Farmers Market is located at 409 W. Green Street in Athens and is open Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
Producers
• King Family Farm - cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, green beans, bell pepper, hot peppers, onions, beets, squash, zucchini, canned goods
• Sweetgrass Farm - Premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork. Seven flavors of ground and link sausages. Beef from pasture-raised Black Angus and Hereford cross cows. All animals born and raised on our farm. Supplemented with non-GMO feeds. All meat packaged in a USDA facility. Cage free, non-GMO eggs
• Fresh cut, chemical free, locally grown flowers
• Hays Mill Farms - Whole Chicken, Eggs, and Pork
• Hanna Holler Farm - Lamb, pork, beef, jams, sweet relish, spicy relish, honey nut squash, garlic, cucumbers and cutting boards.
• Moon & Stars Honey - local honey in a variety of sizes
• Rose & Graham Farm - fresh local produce, canned goods
• Twisted Cedar Farm - non gmo/corn and soy free pork and chicken.
• Pea Ridge Farm - variety of local produce
• Larry Underwood - variety of local produce
• Bodacious Plant Nursery and Tastemaker Spices
• Vibrant Vines - various house plants
Prepared Foods
• Recentered Roasters - coffee, muffins, wafle-bitte waffles.
• Driftwood Dragonfly -hot and cold organic herbal teas and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, and herbal body care.
• Taylor's Cool Treats - fresh squeezed lemonade, snowcones
• Tutt & Tutt's - Relish our relish, Chess pies, sour cream cornbread, Cheese chips, garlic pickle.
• Sweet Pea Bakery - sourdough bread, sourdough sandwich bread, sourdough scones, sourdough pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting, sourdough cinnamon raisin bread, sourdough blueberry donuts.
• Carrie’s Kitchen - Apple Oatmeal Streusel Muffins, Chocolate Chess Pie, Hummingbird Cake, Speculoos Meringues (GF), Orange Sweet Rolls, Baklava, Raisin Bread, Jalapeño Cheddar Bread, Multigrain Bread, Baguettes, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Garlic Bread, Yeast Rolls, Buttermilk Biscuits
• G&K Gourmet Kreations LLC - Canned Goods: Jalapeno Mustard Slaw, Cowboy Candy, Pickled Vidalia Onions, Candied Garlic. Seasoned Rice Blends: Mexican, The Great Impostor, Creamy Garlic & Tomato, American Apple Harvest Seasoned Beans: Pinto with Savory Seasoning, Navy with White Chili Seasoning, Black with Zippy Seasoning
• No Mo Cakes Mama - cake cups, cookies, brownies , cinnamon rolls and punch
• Aquanette's Fried Pies - variety of fried pies, desserts, jams
• Connie's Candy Co. - peanut brittle
• Julianna Lauritzen - frozen pizza dough, baked goods
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles - candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays, massage oils, and body wash
• Red Wolf Soaps - handmade soaps and beard products
• Beth Haney Art - face painting
• The Tiedeye - hand dyed shirts and towels, halloween items
• Backyard Krafts - sewn and wood crafts
• Greenehouse Candles - hand poured soy candles and melts
• Freehand Clayworks - handmade ceramics
• SJ Creations - custom sublimation items
