The Athens Farmers Market has a great variety of goods scheduled for this Saturday's market. Come and enjoy tunes from local musician Brian Holder while shopping. Holder will be performing from 9 A.M. until 11 A.M. A fun activity for the kids is planned and the market t-shirts are back in stock.
The following growers, prepared foods, and artisans are scheduled for Saturday's market. The Athens Farmers Market is open 8 A.M. - 12 P.M.
Growers
• King Family Farm - peas, green beans, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, zucchini, bell pepper, brown eggs, canned goods
• Hines Family Farm - red tomatoes, green tomatoes, Heirloom tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, watermelons, jalapeños, bell peppers
• Sweetgrass Farm - pastured pork, grass fed beef, cut flowers, blueberries, blackberries, figs
• Hays Mill Farm - whole chicken, eggs, and pork
• S&J Produce - variety of local produce
• Pea Ridge Farm - honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and other local produce
• Moon & Stars Honey - local honey in a variety of sizes and creamed honey
• Craig Family Farm - blueberries
• Hanna Holler Farm - sweet onions, garlic, jams, maple syrup and vanilla
• Matt Leicher - eggs and produce
Prepared Foods
• Black Dog Grounds & Sounds - Black Dog Grounds & Sounds - lattes and fresh squeezed lemonades.
• Tutt & Tutts - Relish our Relish, garlic pickles, Relish our Dressing, cheese chips , sour cream, cornbread, and chess pies
• Aquanette's Fried Pies – homemade fried pies in a variety of flavors
• Lisa's Lovin' Oven - Pies, mini pies, scones, brownies, and cookies
• Carrie's Kitchen - blueberry streusel muffins, banana walnut muffins, rosemary garlic bread, baguettes, multigrain, yeast rolls, baklava, vanilla pound cake, pecan wedding cookies
• Meteor Munchies - salsa, BBQ sauce, pickles, seasonings, crackers, croutons
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles - candles, melts, room sprays
• Beth Haney Art - face painting
• The Greenhouse Candles - hand poured soy candles and melts
• Joyful Gem Designs - handcrafted jewelry
• Red Wolf Soap - artisan soaps and bath products
• Nix Nax & Baubles - handcrafted beaded jewelry
• The Tiedeye- custom tie dye shirts
