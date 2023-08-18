Come down to the Athens Farmers Market, Saturday, August 19, and shop with local vendors for fresh vegetables, produce, flowers, baked goods, meats, crafts and much more. Kids will have the opportunity to create their own craft with the Master Gardeners.
This Saturday, Southern Splendor Chorus will perform live at the market from 9-11 a.m.
The Athens Farmers Market’s Saturday Market is open from 8 a.m. until noon and is located at 409 Green Street in Athens. The following vendors are scheduled to attend the next market.
Producers
• King Family Farm - cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, green beans, bell pepper, hot peppers, onions, beets, squash, zucchini, canned goods.
• Sweetgrass Farm - Premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork. Seven flavors of ground and link sausages. Beef from pasture-raised Black Angus and Hereford cross cows. All animals born and raised on our farm. Supplemented with non-GMO feeds. All meat packaged in a USDA facility. Cage free, non-GMO eggs.
• Fresh cut, chemical free, locally grown flowers
• Hays Mill Farms - Whole Chicken, Eggs, and Pork
• Hanna Holler Farm - Lamb, pork, beef, jams, sweet relish, spicy relish, honey nut squash, garlic, tomatoes, cucumbers and cutting boards
• Moon & Stars Honey - local honey in a variety of sizes
• Twisted Cedar Farm - non gmo/corn and soy free pork, chicken. Fresh squeezed lemonade.
• Pea Ridge Farm - variety of local produce
• Larry Underwood - variety of local produce
• Bodacious Plant Nursery and Tastemaker Spices
Prepared Foods
• Happi Pappi Food Truck
• Recentered Roasters - coffee, muffins, wafle-bitte waffles
• Driftwood Dragonfly -hot and cold organic herbal teas and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, honey, and herbal body care
• Tutt & Tutt's - Relish our relish, Chess pies, sour cream cornbread, Cheese chips, garlic pickle
• Sweet Pea Bakery - Sweet pea bakery- sourdough bread( classic artesian, jalapeño cheddar, garlic herb) sourdough sandwich bread, sourdough focaccia( classic, rosemary garlic, rosemary) sourdough scones(brown sugar cinnamon, blueberry) sourdough cinnamon rolls and orange rolls
• Carrie’s Kitchen - Butter Pecan Cake, Cranberry Oatmeal Streusel Muffins, Lemon Zucchini Almond Bread loaves, Orange Sweet Rolls, Lemon Sugar Cookies, Coconut Meringues (GF), Baklava, Raisin Bread, Multigrain Bread, Baguettes, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Garlic Bread, Yeast Rolls, Buttermilk Biscuits
• G&K Gourmet Kreations LLC - Jalapeno & Cheddar Cornbread Mini's, Molasses Cookies, Candied Hickory Crackers, Two Alarm Fire Crackers, Wild Game Seasoning, Jalapeno Mustard Slaw and Cowboy Candy
• No Mo Cakes Mama - cinnamon rolls, cookies, cake cups and mini cakes and frozen lemonade.
• Aquanette's Fried Pies
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles - candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays, massage oils, and body wash
• Red Wolf Soaps - handmade soaps and beard products
• The Tiedeye - hand dyed shirts and towels
• Backyard Krafts - sewn and wood crafts
• Greenehouse Candles - hand poured soy candles and melts
• Potter's Hand - handmade pottery
• Fuller Farms - Goat Milk Soap
• The Sashy Lady - hand sewn sashes, wreaths, pet bandanas
• SJ Creations - custom sublimation items
